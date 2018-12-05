On the eve of his solo exhibition, presented by Lehmann Maupin, we chatted to him about his process, achievements and what to expect of the show.

Although you’ve made regular appearances abroad, this is your first solo show at Art Basel. What meaning does this hold for you? Having my first solo presentation at Art Basel Miami has been educational in terms of how to keep the momentum of my practice going. It represents great personal growth. I see it as the opportunity for fair visitors to have a true reading of my work.

Do you believe audiences of other nationalities digest your art in a different way from African audiences? And does that affect your process? The reading of the work does not stop at the place of creation of the work. People from different places of origin will have different points of view but the work of art stands apart from physical, cultural boundaries. I believe they are read universally.

How have you evolved as an artist since 1998 when you had your first exhibition? My practice has evolved greatly. Lately, I’ve explored my materials with a renewed attempt to discover myself anew, which I think of as evidence of evolution.