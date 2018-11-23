Wim Botha's art on exhibition at the Norval Foundation.
We’ve long been fans of contemporary art master Wim Botha — if you have ever stood in front of one of his sculptures, you will know why. So, we cannot recommend the retrospective of two decades of his work that’s currently on at the Norval Foundation enough. 

The show is curated by the talented Owen Martin, and it centres on the idea of refraction of light, literally; Botha has applied dichroic filters to glass surfaces throughout the exhibition space. But also, metaphorically. Which makes sense, given that he has so often dealt with the ideas of transforming canonical artworks (remember his mielie-pap Pieta?) and symbols of Afrikaans identity. It’s a thing to behold. Go see it.

- On until January 22 2019 at the Norval Foundation, Cape Town

