Five pavilions, the second instalment of Well Made in Africa and 50 new exhibitors are all part of this year’s Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair opening with a VIP event this Thursday. With this year’s theme being A Return to Making, the focus is on makers who turn raw materials into meaningful products across the spectrum.

1. MOZIE BITE:

Newcomer to HmC, Mozie Bite takes diners on a culinary journey through the culture and foods of Mozambique. Brainchild of Mozambican sisters-in-law Guiyani Monteiro and Denise Chicalia, their pop ups are much anticipated with dishes and drinks paired thoughtfully and artfully. Their HmC menu will include favourites like cassava fries, piri piri mussels and picanha pregos, and word is, their legendary cashew nut tart will be making an appearance too.

LOOK | Delicious goods from Mozie Bite: