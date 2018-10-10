Five pavilions, the second instalment of Well Made in Africa and 50 new exhibitors are all part of this year’s Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair opening with a VIP event this Thursday. With this year’s theme being A Return to Making, the focus is on makers who turn raw materials into meaningful products across the spectrum.
1. MOZIE BITE:
Newcomer to HmC, Mozie Bite takes diners on a culinary journey through the culture and foods of Mozambique. Brainchild of Mozambican sisters-in-law Guiyani Monteiro and Denise Chicalia, their pop ups are much anticipated with dishes and drinks paired thoughtfully and artfully. Their HmC menu will include favourites like cassava fries, piri piri mussels and picanha pregos, and word is, their legendary cashew nut tart will be making an appearance too.
LOOK | Delicious goods from Mozie Bite:
2. ASHA: ELEVEN:
Formerly Lalesso, Cape based brand Asha: Eleven is lifting the curtain on their new identity at HmC. The brand’s ethically and sustainably made garments are all about blurring the seasons, longevity and great quality basics thanks to the skilled workmanship of the people they collaborate with. Much of the brand’s inspiration is derived from founder Olivia Kennaway’s trips back home to Kenya.
LOOK | Asha: Eleven designs:
3. LRNCE:
Handmade in Marrakech, LRNCE is the lifestyle brand of Belgian born, Morrocan living Laurence Leenaert. The offering is wonderfully tactile with overt craftsmanship thanks to a love of clay, wool and leather which manifests in loosely patterned bags, sandals, ceramics and rugs. LRNCE falls under the Well Made in Africa special exhibit which aims to highlight pan African talent at the helm of curator and textile designer Wacy Zacarias.
4. CHANDLER HOUSE:
Capetonian romantic, shopkeeper and artist Michael Chandler of Chandler House fame has been in the media for all manner of design projects including his collab with artist Lucy de Moyencourt at Bosjes Farm as well as his more recent Cape Willow Pattern plates which depict the story of two lovers in 18th century Cape Town. Chandler is a first time exhibitor, a featured designer and will also be heading up the Homeware Pavilion.
LOOK | Chandler House designs:
5. KUNI:
New to the fair, but no stranger to Wanted Online, master woodworker Gys Potgieter will be bringing his passion for handcrafted wooden furniture to HmC. Under his brand Kuni, Gys and his team expertly create future heirlooms in the form of tables created from sustainably sourced indigenous wood.
LOOK | Kuni designs:
6. RUUM GALLERY:
Another fair newcomer under the Well Made in Africa exhibit, Ruum Gallery’s collection of finely crafted homeware and accessories are all hand carved from wood. Using local, Mozambican craftsmanship, they’ve created a stellar ensemble of original hair-combs, lamps and accessories. We’re crushing on their hand turned, sandalwood Dot Mirror.
7. CREATIVE RABBITS:
Joining returning kids lifestyle label Butter Pudding, Creative Rabbits is introducing their sister brand Africa Your Time is Now to HmC visitors. The latter is a collection of t-shirts that calls on Africans to rise up, realize their potential and own their power. That both of these brands strive to elevate Africa makes Creative Rabbits a win in our books.
8. MAKERS OF STUFF:
Joburg designers Makers of Stuff are returning to the fair to launch new products straight from the studio floor. We guarantee the brand’s collection of frivolous and colourful lighting and accessories will make you smile and the stand itself is set to be an explosion of colour. Our top pick? Their Moon Light for its simple geometry.
LOOK | Makers of Stuff design:
9. SIDAI DESIGNS:
Hailing from Tanzania, newcomer and Well Made in Africa exhibitor Sidai Designs aims to preserve the art of traditional Maasai beading by working with community members. Their range of finely beaded, high end jewellery and homeware is cued by Maasai tradition, but given an up to the minute contemporary treatment that makes it relevant. We love that recycled materials like grain sacks and yoghurt tubs go into the making of their products.
10. TIME ANCHOR DISTILLERY:
Returning to the fair, Time Anchor Distillery is a female run craft distillery based in Maboneng and was the first of its kind in Joburg. Owner Shanna-Rae Wilby is bringing her special edition, small batch Mirari Shimmer Gin to the fair again this year. Take note: this is a distillery exclusive, released twice a year that can’t be bought from anywhere other than Sanlam HMC. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
- The Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair takes place from 12-14 October 2018 on the Hyde Park Corner Rooftop. Head to Webtickets to book, or buy at the door.