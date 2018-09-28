There are two exceptional auctions taking place in Cape Town in the next month. One of hugely collectable 20th-century furniture; the other of jewellery, art and decorative arts. If you’re in the Mother City, you shouldn’t miss either. Here’s a taster of what to expect at both.

1. THE PROP HOUSE:

Walk into the warehouse of items that go on auction this week from The Prop House in Cape Town and you might as well have just emerged from the DeLorean or Tardis, with the good doctors Brown and Who, into some mixed vortex of history.

There are clusters of Tulip chairs, Eames loungers straight out of the mid-century and Op art prints that would have been right at home in Andy Warhol’s studio, The Factory. Competing for space with them are Persian carpets, ornate room dividers and luxury Chesterfield couches. They, and hundreds of other décor pieces have, for the past 20 years, formed part of the collection of Tess Wolpe and Will Hinton, who run The Prop House, supplying filmmakers with their wares.

The collection is estimated to be worth about R5m and includes some of the best examples of modernist and postmodernist furniture around — think pieces by Mies van der Rohe, Eileen Gray, Le Corbusier and Ron Arad and you’ll get the picture. The FM asked Hinton to select the jewels of the sale. Here’s what he chose, and why.