Recognised for her shape-shifting and contemplative work with glass beads, Los Angeles artist Liza Lou’s star rose when her installation Kitchen caught the attention of the world. Having spent five years painstakingly covering every surface of a life-size kitchen with tiny beads, Lou’s art is synonymous with the exploration of gender roles and “women’s work”.

Now back in LA after a decade working in a Durban community, Lou’s latest solo of recent work, including The Clouds, has just opened Lehmann Maupin Gallery’s new Chelsea address in New York and will be showing until October 27.

What have you been up to since your last show in New York? Lots of experimentation, inquiry and change. My last solo in New York - Color Field- was a 1,200 square foot floor sculpture and woven paintings that examined how a labour-intensive process leaves behind evidence of its own making. Since then, I have been exploring my own gesture; I wanted to see if it’s possible to meld my work in community and the work I do in solitude. This has led to commissioning woven sheets, which I then paint on top of.