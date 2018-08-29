Tell me about your background? I studied fine art before I went on to study a Bachelor and Master’s in fashion design and ended up working in fashion for about 15 years.

You grew up in a number of places: Switzerland, Denmark, Italy and the UK. How did this influence your art? My passion for art and history comes from my childhood. With all the different places where I grew up, and also travelled, came countless visits to museums, as well as my family being avid collectors of art. Art and beauty are everywhere - you just have to look hard enough. I would say the thirst for discovery and beauty, and the stories behind things, is what has always driven me.

Tell me about the first artwork you made. If we’re talking about the first piece that has lead me to where I am today, it would be the Delft Grenade. It was what started, or re-ignited, the artist in me when I was working in fashion.

Was there a particular moment when you decided to become an artist? I guess you can say I'm an accidental artist. While working in fashion seven years ago, I moved into a new flat in London and started searching for art to hang on my walls. In the end, I decided to do it myself and the rest snowballed from there to me quitting my job two years later. I initially started doing limited-edition prints which, over the years, have become more elaborate, with special finishes like gold leaf and diamond dust. As the demand for originals has increased, a lot of my time is now spent researching and making these for specific shows and clients.

What influences you? If you look at my work, you can easily see the Flemish and Italian Renaissance influence. This comes from my need to keep a historical reference in my art. Whatever I do, it’s created on something from the past. When juxtaposed with a more contemporary art form, you manage to create something new. Pop-Art which I’m also a big fan of, and artists such as Robert Indiana, are not so obvious in my art but there are hints here and there of him. For me, it's about combining two genres to create something new and contemporary.