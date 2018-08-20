Another – reprised in this exhibition – was a collection of sections of “tapyts” or bits of lino floor that he’d taken from houses in Bonteheuwel, where he grew up, and other areas on the Cape Flats and in Khayelitsha, and which line the floors and walls of the gallery. The dirt, stains and furniture marks on them provide a kind of patina for Adams’s own light interventions, at times using Handy Andy to clean sections, or scratching into the surface, or adding other details. The intimate traces etched into the grubby residues of everyday life seem to outline the presence of the person who lived in the home they’re taken from, but perhaps as powerfully, evoke their absence.

Similarly, he once exhibited a Muslim prayer mat given to him after about 30 years of use. Its worn patches, where knees, hands and even forehead rested during prayers, seem imbued with some of its user’s identity. He called it, punningly, I am no more.

The question Adams seems to raise, and which runs through the rest of this exhibition and his career in various ways, is where the essence of a person lies. One early installation using a tangle of string curtain and wire suspended over a circular carpet was teasingly titled I am home. It somehow simultaneously is and isn’t in the material surroundings of the home or its furnishings or its family or, more broadly, its culture, history, nationality, religion and so on.

The identity politics comes into it in the sense that it’s all about where you locate the self. Adams, as just about everything written about him trots out, occupies a complicated position when it comes to identity. Wherever he turns, it seems, he is neither one thing nor another. To start with, his Cape Malay roots, under the legacy of apartheid racial classification, leave him neither black nor white. His parents are Muslim but he was brought up by Christian grandparents. As a homosexual, however, his Muslim religion rejects him.

All the academic buzzwords – liminal, hybrid, marginal – are bandied about enthusiastically to describe the way his unique “non-category” of being can be used to subvert the social, cultural, racial, sexual, religious categories which we like to use to box each other. The classic formula of this kind of art involves inserting the self (hence a frequently occurring dimension of performative art, which Adams dabbles in, too) into a certain context and using its physical presence to disrupt the factitious aspects of identity.

The likes of Mary Sibande and Zanele Muholi have pulled off this kind of art with panache, but often it just seems formulaic now, to the point where you wonder if the artists have grown cynical, hitching their wagons to a foolproof formula, or are just naïve. Either way, you have to have something special to stand out in the ocean of artists reinserting their own images and bodies into a history that excludes them. Even Sibande found herself facing an artistic crisis of sorts, deciding to abandon her famous alter ego Sophie, and exploring the difficult question of “What next?” via a dark, almost gothic, swarm of unformed foetal shapes, birth and rebirth, when she won this award a few years ago.