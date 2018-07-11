While the RMB Turbine Art Fair (TAF) is all about affordable art, it turns out one of the most exciting exhibitions at this year’s edition is packed with pretty much unaffordable works. Wilhelm van Rensburg from art auctioneers Strauss & Co has pulled together a selection of 17 Irma Stern still life paintings, which they’re showing at the fair under the banner Life Force: The Still Lifes of Irma Stern. Not since the landmark exhibition Irma Stern: Expressions of a Journey at the Standard Bank Gallery 15 years ago, which was also curated by Van Rensburg, have so many of her top still lifes been gathered together for a public exhibition.

While Stern is one of South Africa’s most recognisable and sought-after artists, Van Rensburg points out by some strange twist of fate, there’s nowhere in Joburg you can go to see one. “Of the top 20 highest prices ever paid for SA artworks, there are a good 12 Sterns, of which eight are still lifes,” he adds. He has a number of those very works on loan from private art collections for this exhibition, plus a few from institutions like JAG and the University of Pretoria Art Collection. But even those, he notes, are kept in storage most of the time.