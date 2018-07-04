“We felt a need to create an inclusive experience, allowing guests the freedom of creative expression, where the consumer ultimately becomes the creator,” the pair said of this extension to the Henriette Botha jewellery brand.

I had no idea what to expect but the vibe was great, with a diverse group of creative people seated around a table (all of us amateurs) and Botha (a formidable jeweller with years of experience behind her) and her partner Nikki Sherman on hand to guide us through the process. We even had a guy carving his future wife’s engagement ring there.

Armed with a plain wax band from which to fashion a ring, and a range of tools that made me feel like a pro jeweller, great music, fabulous gin sponsored by Monkey 47 and moreish snacks, three hours was plenty of time to produce the Adele Dejak-inspired ring I had in mind.

It was daunting to begin with, but Botha and Sherman provide you with plenty of information and inspiration prior to the workshop and, once I’d made that first cut, it became addictive seeing my ring come to life. It is in the process of being cast and gold plated and I’m beyond excited to see how it turns out. Made By recently launched a contemporary jewellery line of everyday wearable classics, inspired by the wax carving process.