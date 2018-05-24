The opening of Botanical Art Worldwide at the Everard Read Gallery on May 17 must be one of the most packed-to-the-rafters I can remember going to. By all accounts, there has been a steady flow of people through the gallery since that night.

The exhibition’s popularity took me by surprise but maybe it shouldn’t have. There is something undeniably zeitgeisty about botanical art. It represents a crossover between art and science, which has been a prominent theme in recent contemporary art (probably in a way that is much more authentic and historically rooted than quite a few of the more recent, trendy attempts to do so). It also straddles the overlap between art and craft – because what we call botanical art now, was for a long time considered simply botanical illustration, a skill purely in the service of scientific study.

Recently, however, botanical art is seen very much as botanical art and, as a genre, it is relatively modern. The Botanical Artists Association of South Africa was formed only in 1999. It’s also generally true that the genre has freed itself from is function only as a tool of scientific research. As John Rourke, a former president of the Botanical Society of South Africa, put it in an essay for another exhibition, Exact Imagination: 300 Years of Botanically Inspired Art in South Africa at the Standard Bank Gallery a few years ago: “Local botanical artists are now creating botanical art for its own sake rather than to illustrate a publication.”