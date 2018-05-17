Froud has represented these ideas in over 100 works, broken down into four main “chapters” – geometry in nature, in architecture, in the body and spirituality. He’s done this through drawings (not something he’s known for), photography, printmaking, digital imaging, embossing and even a video – an animation using the shadows cast by one of his geometric sculptures.

His usual colourful palette has been reduced to monochromes. That pared-down purity also finds expression in the way the frames don’t have borders, so they seem more like windows, suggesting the viewer is looking through rather than at something.

The exhibition is an installation in the truly arty sense of the word – the symmetry and balance in the way he’s placed the artworks seem to harmonise with the classical architecture of the building – essentially a circle within a square. The exhibition in its entirety evokes an almost tangible sense of the forces and patterns he plays with in the individual artworks.

The odd, random atom, the “third element” as he refers to it, is the viewer. Our movements as we bounce around in the tightly structured geometry of the exhibition complete the work, giving chaos back to the order.

"Harmonia: Sacred Geometry, the pattern of existence” is on at the Standard Bank Gallery between 13 April to 15 June 2018