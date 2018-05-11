The Cannes Film Festival takes place over 12 days every year in May and is the world’s largest international showcase of cinematic art. The 71st edition of the festival, which started on May 8 and ends on May 19, will see actors, actresses and filmmakers from around the world walk the glitzy red carpet at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, in Cannes, France. Unlike The Oscars, anyone can submit a film, providing a platform for up-and-comers of all nationalities to display their work to top influencers in the industry.

Here are 7 films sure to generate hype at this year’s festival:

1. EVERYBODY KNOWS (TODOS LO SABEN)

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s psychological thriller, which was this year’s festival opener, provides a realistic look at the cracks in family life. The exceptional Spanish cast includes Penelope Cruz, her husband Javier Bardem and Argentinean actor Ricardo Darin. Cruz plays a Spaniard living in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires who returns to her childhood village outside Madrid with her husband and children to celebrate the marriage of her sister. “What was meant to be a brief visit is upset by unexpected events that change all their lives.”

WATCH | Everybody Knows (Todos lo Saben) trailer: