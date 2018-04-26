After completing a degree in fine art in 2000, Adam Birch opted for a somewhat more practical career. He apprenticed as a tree surgeon and later went on to found his own tree surgery company. As he climbed high among the branches he was pruning, he saw sculptural shapes emerge among the limbs, and, inspired by these organic curves, he returned to the training he’d received at university to sculpt art pieces and furniture. Years later, these pieces are highly sought after at international design fairs and auctions.

We catch up with the artist to chat about his work before his first solo exhibition, Bifurcation, opens at Southern Guild Gallery, Cape Town.

How did you get into furniture design and sculpture? I studied fine art at the University of Stellenbosch, but it actually all started after my studies, when I took up an apprenticeship as a tree surgeon. We pruned the ancient camphor avenue at Kirstenbosch Gardens and I kept a forked piece of that timber. Months later, I carved a chair into it, and that was the beginning of a long, happy journey.

From a fine art student to a tree surgeon. How does that work? I did the apprenticeship because I liked the power tools and the risk involved. Tree surgery is looking after, pruning, and or felling complicated, often dangerous trees. It’s mostly done at height, over power lines and houses, so there’s a certain thrill to it.