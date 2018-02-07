This Sunday (11 February 2018) Aspire Art Auctions will be selling the contents of a house in Illovo – including artworks by William Kentridge and Gerhard Marx as well as Dylan Lewis and Willem Boshoff – and all the money raised will be donated to a new charity for leukemia sufferers.
Jacqui Carney, specialist at Aspire Art Auctions said that although the owners had elected to remain anonymous, the auction house felt honoured to be associated with such a worthy cause.
“It’s a privilege for us to be entrusted with this sale. Apart from the quality and range of items on offer, it is a real honour to be associated with such a worthy cause and to make our small contribution to the creation of this much-needed charity. We hope it will touch many long, happy lives in future.”
The entire proceeds from Sunday’s auction at Deodar House will be donated to seed fund a new charity dedicated to leukemia sufferers. The charity will provide financial assistance to underprivileged children suffering from the disease who have no alternative means of receiving or funding treatment.
The contents of the house that overlooks the Wanderers golf course include some important art works. There is a version of the famous Fire Walker sculpture in downtown Johannesburg by William Kentridge and Gerhard Marx, Sit en Staan by Angus Taylor, and another large work from the ‘Children of the Stars’ series by Willem Boshoff, originally exhibited at Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind, and created from granite from the area. There are also two works by renowned steel sculptor Edoardo Villa.
The fine art collection includes pieces by Irma Stern, John Meyer and Robert Hodgins and there is an eclectic range of furniture, jewellery as well as a cellar full of rare wines.
The Deodar house contents auction takes place on Sunday 11 February at 3pm.
Address: 34 -3rd Avenue, Illovo, Johannesburg
Preview: Thursday 8 February to Saturday 10 February 10am to 4pm.
Download the catalogue.