Angus Taylor Sit en Staan 2008
Angus Taylor Sit en Staan 2008
Image: Suppplied

This Sunday (11 February 2018) Aspire Art Auctions will be selling the contents of a house in Illovo – including artworks by William Kentridge and Gerhard Marx as well as Dylan Lewis and Willem Boshoff – and all the money raised will be donated to a new charity for leukemia sufferers.

Jacqui Carney, specialist at Aspire Art Auctions said that although the owners had elected to remain anonymous, the auction house felt honoured to be associated with such a worthy cause.

“It’s a privilege for us to be entrusted with this sale. Apart from the quality and range of items on offer, it is a real honour to be associated with such a worthy cause and to make our small contribution to the creation of this much-needed charity. We hope it will touch many long, happy lives in future.” 

The entire proceeds from Sunday’s auction at Deodar House will be donated to seed fund a new charity dedicated to leukemia sufferers. The charity will provide financial assistance to underprivileged children suffering from the disease who have no alternative means of receiving or funding treatment.  

The contents of the house that overlooks the Wanderers golf course include some important art works. There is a version of the famous Fire Walker sculpture in downtown Johannesburg by William Kentridge and Gerhard Marx, Sit en Staan by Angus Taylor, and another large work from the ‘Children of the Stars’ series by Willem Boshoff, originally exhibited at Nirox Sculpture Park in the Cradle of Humankind, and created from granite from the area. There are also two works by renowned steel sculptor Edoardo Villa.

The fine art collection includes pieces by Irma Stern, John Meyer and Robert Hodgins and there is an eclectic range of furniture, jewellery as well as a cellar full of rare wines.

The Deodar house contents auction takes place on Sunday 11 February at 3pm.
Address: 34 -3rd Avenue, Illovo, Johannesburg
Preview: Thursday 8 February to Saturday 10 February 10am to 4pm.

Download the catalogue.

You might also like...

You heard it here first: hold fast to your antiques

The tables are turning on Ikea and the fashion for Skandi tat
Art & Design
1 year ago

What it took to build Zeitz Mocaa

The metamorphosis of the old grain silo at the V&A Waterfront into a cutting-edge cultural landmark — the newly opened Zeitz Mocaa — is set to thrust ...
Art & Design
1 year ago

Arthur Kaplan Jewellers rolls out the red carpet for a good cause

VIP guests were treated to a glittering evening of music and theatre at Arthur Kaplan’s 3rd annual gala concert, which is hosted each year in support ...
Watches & Jewellery
1 year ago

Four beauty brands that not only look good, but do good too

We have the list of top brands to put your money behind - not only for their amazing formulations but the charities they support
Style
1 year ago

Quality time: Luxury watchmaker brands that are giving back

From literacy projects to conservation, here are a few luxury brands taking action and contributing to change. With a few timepieces to match
Watches & Jewellery
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X