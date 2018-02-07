This Sunday (11 February 2018) Aspire Art Auctions will be selling the contents of a house in Illovo – including artworks by William Kentridge and Gerhard Marx as well as Dylan Lewis and Willem Boshoff – and all the money raised will be donated to a new charity for leukemia sufferers.

Jacqui Carney, specialist at Aspire Art Auctions said that although the owners had elected to remain anonymous, the auction house felt honoured to be associated with such a worthy cause.

“It’s a privilege for us to be entrusted with this sale. Apart from the quality and range of items on offer, it is a real honour to be associated with such a worthy cause and to make our small contribution to the creation of this much-needed charity. We hope it will touch many long, happy lives in future.”

The entire proceeds from Sunday’s auction at Deodar House will be donated to seed fund a new charity dedicated to leukemia sufferers. The charity will provide financial assistance to underprivileged children suffering from the disease who have no alternative means of receiving or funding treatment.