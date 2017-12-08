Bite-Sized Ballet, the brainchild of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, sees dancers from the Joburg Ballet interpret current events, ranging from the international and the tongue-in-cheek, to the local and the socio-political.

Thus far, four episodes have covered themes as disparate as a Game of Thrones recap, the proliferation of violence against women in South Africa, the Money Fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, and the sorry state of gay rights in Africa.

“When we started this, we decided that we didn’t want rules. We want to be able to make Bite-Sized Ballets at the speed of culture, with the stories that are trending,” explains Peter Khoury, Chief Creative Officer at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris. “We grab hold of these stories, and we interpret them through dance.”

“Ballet has historically been perceived as a white, Eurocentric art form,” notes Joburg Ballet artistic director Iain MacDonald. “We have gone out of our way to change that, and to emphasise the ways in which ballet is for everybody.”