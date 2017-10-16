In the vein of Bosch, Preller’s painting offers lots of symbolic vignettes for viewers to decipher while they decide whether its worth the R5-million tag. However, there are 660 lots to see at the Vinyard Hotel. All sorts of different kinds of valuable and collectable things are on display from a vintage Cartier ladies watch, diamond rings, to a gold bangle with pear shaped rubies, to vintage Danish beechwood Swan Chairs and 17th Century coffee pots. It is a veritable smorgasbord of all that is prized and valued by our society.

Now that the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art has opened its doors, this should start to turn Capetonians attention towards the contemporary art lots at Strauss & Co auctions. Only two artists included in the opening exhibition at that museum have works on sale; William Kentridge and Penny Siopis. However, both tend to fair well at auctions. There are 11 Kentridge lots priced from R20 000 to R3,4-million. Anyone can own a Kentridge, however, there are only a few that are truly valuable. A drawing for Sobriety, Obesity and Growing Old, is perhaps one of those as it dates back to the height of artistic career – the early nineties – and is a by-product of the eponymous film produced via his distinctive technique of drawing with charcoal and erasing and altering scenes for his stop-frame-animations. The Siopis doesn’t look like a Siopis at all; it’s a garden scene with sheep. Artworks that could be considered contemporary classics by Lyndi Sales (Fortune Wheel), Wayne Barker (Zulu Lulu), Conrad Botes (Murder and Mayhem) Wim Botha (Untitled Ecstasy Series) and Diane Victor (Bearer Four Horses Series) are highlights.

Will someone fall in love with Laubser’s The Old Shepard or Preller’s surreal Homage to Hieronymus Bosch? We will find out tonight. Sponsored text by Corrigall & Co

Strauss & Co’s October 16 Auction will take place at the Vineyard Hotel in Newlands, Cape Town. For more information visit straussart.co.za.