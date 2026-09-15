Truth-finding in focus

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The second Cape Town Photography Festival, currently taking place until September 26, brings together local, national and international photographic voices under the theme “Truth”. Now twice the size of its inaugural edition, the festival features 40 exhibitions and more than 160 photographers across the city, with new venues including the Castle of Good Hope and the Company’s Garden.

For festival director Heidi Erdmann, the theme reflects a moment in which both photography and truth are increasingly contested. Images can be manipulated, re-contextualised, and circulated at extraordinary speed, challenging photography’s traditional authority as a form of evidence.

But “Truth” is not simply concerned with whether a photograph is true or false. It also asks who decides what is true, whose stories are recorded or overlooked, and how memory, experience, place and perspective shape what we understand as truth.

Fragment State by Jingyin Che. Picture: (Jingyin Che)

The programme responds to those questions through exhibitions, conversations, workshops, a masterclass, demonstrations, a film screening, and guided walks across the city. Highlights include Melany Ismail’s solo exhibition “Cape Rhythm: Goema, Klopse & Memory” in the Company’s Garden, two exhibitions from Réunion, Picha Stock workshops from Nairobi, and exhibitions at the Central Library, taking photography beyond traditional gallery spaces.

The International Student Photography Exhibition has expanded significantly and will now be presented across three venues. “If the festival is to have a future, we need to invest in those who will shape it,” says Erdmann.

A DUT entry to the Student Photography exhibition – They Shine Together (2026) by Sanele Nzuza. Picture: (Sanele Nzuza)

Several exhibitions explore how photographic histories are constructed and who has the authority to tell them. Patrick de Mervelec’s “Foundations of Freedom”, for example, looks at South Africa’s transition to democracy through ordinary people and everyday spaces rather than only its most familiar political figures. His photograph of Nelson Mandela’s 1994 inauguration is almost entirely filled with people, becoming a portrait of a nation as much as a record of a political event.

At the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, “I Witnessed This”, curated by Pippa Hetherington, brings together photographic voices from across the continent. The festival also acknowledges the work of photographers such as Zanele Muholi, whose practice has expanded conversations around identity, visibility and the right to represent oneself.

Alongside the exhibitions, the festival is contributing to discussions about a national music-photography archive. South Africa’s visual record of its musical heritage is dispersed across private collections and personal archives. The proposed archive would bring photographers, musicians, cultural institutions and researchers into conversation, preserving not only images but also the stories, people, and moments they document.

A selection of works from the “Fashion_The Image” exhibition will be on show at Smac Gallery. Picture: (Jimm & Tonic)

A selection of works from the “Fashion_The Image” exhibition, which explores five decades of African fashion photography and is curated by Sharon Armstrong, Wanted’s fashion director, in association with Aspasia Karras and the African Fashion Research Institute for the Roger Ballen Foundation, will be on show at Smac Gallery.

For Erdmann, the festival’s success will be measured by what visitors carry with them after leaving the exhibitions: an image that prompts a question, unsettles an assumption or makes the familiar appear differently. “I hope the festival encourages people to slow down, to look a little longer, and to be curious about the stories behind the images,” she says.

The Cape Town Photography Festival will run until September 26. For more information, visit capetownphotofest.co.za.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.