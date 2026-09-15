Sisters in arms

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From left to right: Rahima Moosa, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophie Williams-De Bruyn, the leaders of the Women's March of 1956, clutch bundles of petitions that they are about to hand over to government officials at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture:

The great South African photojournalist Alf Kumalo, who died in 2012, documented apartheid and the liberation struggle with extraordinary intimacy while also turning his lens on culture, sport and a wider black internationalism.

At FNB Art Joburg, “Women’s March to Freedom” returned to one of the defining moments of that history: the 1956 march of about 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in protest against the pass laws.

Winnie Mandela, Prince Dalinyebo, paramount chief of Thembuland, and journalist Harry Mashabela during the prince's visit to Johannesburg. PIcture: (Alf Kumalo)

Left: An old woman is forcibly removed from the home she had lived in since she was 13. Right: A woman gets stuck on a wire fence as she flees from Regina Mundi in Soweto. Picture: (Alf Kumalo)

Miriam Makeba experiences a moment in New York that would have been impossible in her home country. Picture: (Alf Kumalo)

Curated by MBR Projects in collaboration with the Alf Kumalo Estate, Jonathan Ball Publishers and Exclusive Books, the exhibition drew on rarely seen images of figures such as Albertina Sisulu, Helen Joseph, Ruth First, Frances Baard, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Miriam Makeba.

Left: Helen Joseph takes a tea break during proceedings in the Treason Trial. Right: Brenda Fassie performing at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, in April 1984. Picture: (Alf Kumalo)

Young women converse around a surly-faced policeman outside the courtroom of the Rivonia Trial in the early 1960s. Picture: (Alf Kumalo)

Left: Winnie Mandela holds a toy gun while playing with her grandson in 1986. Right: Two women dancing at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: (Alf Kumalo)

The affair at Park Station on Thursday, March 11 1976. Picture: (Alf Kumalo)

Its timing has a particular resonance: September 5 would have marked Kumalo’s 96th birthday — a fitting moment to reconsider an archive that reminds us how profoundly photography shapes what a nation remembers.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.