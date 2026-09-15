Sisters in arms

The great South African photojournalist Alf Kumalo, who died in 2012, documented apartheid and the liberation struggle with extraordinary intimacy while also turning his lens on culture, sport and a wider black internationalism.
At FNB Art Joburg, “Women’s March to Freedom” returned to one of the defining moments of that history: the 1956 march of about 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in protest against the pass laws.
Curated by MBR Projects in collaboration with the Alf Kumalo Estate, Jonathan Ball Publishers and Exclusive Books, the exhibition drew on rarely seen images of figures such as Albertina Sisulu, Helen Joseph, Ruth First, Frances Baard, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Miriam Makeba.
Its timing has a particular resonance: September 5 would have marked Kumalo’s 96th birthday — a fitting moment to reconsider an archive that reminds us how profoundly photography shapes what a nation remembers.