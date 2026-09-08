Beyond the monobrow

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are few artists whose image is as instantly recognisable as their work. The flowers. The embroidered Tehuana dresses. The piercing gaze. The single eyebrow. Even people who have never knowingly seen a Frida Kahlo painting can usually identify her within seconds.

That familiarity presented Tate Modern with an unusual challenge: how do you curate an exhibition of an artist’s works when the world already feels it knows her so well?

The answer begins before you even enter the exhibition. Kahlo’s unmistakable face appears across London, while a trail of six murals created by emerging artists under 25 stretches through Bankside and Blackfriars, each responding to a different aspect of her life, from her Mexican heritage and feminism to her disability and queerness.

Kahlo’s appearance, politics, relationships and home became extensions of the creative identity she consciously constructed. Picture: (Larina Annora Fernandes)

Nearly 70 years after her death, Kahlo continues to inspire new generations, not simply as an artist but also as a cultural phenomenon.

Inside Tate Modern, the exhibition traces the extraordinary journey of Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón.

Paintings feature alongside photographs, letters, clothing, personal objects and archival material, building a portrait that extends well beyond the familiar self-portraits. Rather than presenting her solely through the lens of suffering, the exhibition reveals an intelligent, politically engaged, independent woman who consciously shaped both her art and her public identity.

Frida Kahlo (1938) by Julien Levy. Picture: ( Julien Levy)

It also becomes clear that Kahlo understood that an artist’s life can become part of the artwork itself. Long before social media blurred the boundaries between public and private identity, she had made her appearance, her home, her relationships, and her politics an extension of her creative practice.

Yet that success creates its own paradox.

As I moved through the galleries, I found myself wondering whether it is still possible to see Kahlo without first seeing the icon. Her image has become one of the most reproduced in modern culture, adorning everything from fashion collections and jewellery to coffee mugs and tote bags. Recognition comes almost too easily.

And perhaps that is the exhibition’s point.

The exhibition brings together paintings, photographs, letters, clothing and personal objects to reveal Kahlo beyond her self-portraits. Picture: (Larina Annora Fernandes)

Rather than attempting to dismantle the mythology surrounding Kahlo, Tate acknowledges it, inviting visitors to understand how it came into being. The exhibition doesn’t ask us to forget the icon. Instead, it reveals the extraordinary woman who created her.

What is remarkable is that this carefully constructed public persona has never eclipsed the paintings themselves. Unlike many cultural celebrities, Kahlo’s fame continues to lead audiences back to the work. Her self-portraits remain uncompromising and psychologically complex, speaking of physical pain, love, loss, identity and resilience.

Her influence now extends far beyond the art world. She has become a symbol claimed by feminists, disability advocates, the LGBTQ+ community, fashion designers and popular culture alike. Few 20th-century artists have achieved such universal cultural reach.

After I leave the exhibition, the murals around Bankside feel like a natural continuation of that legacy. They demonstrate that her story is still evolving — not through imitation but through reinterpretation by artists finding new meaning in her life and work.

Kahlo’s unmistakable image appears throughout London as Tate Modern explores the making of the icon. Picture: (Carnaby Street)

Did Tate Modern completely change the way I see Kahlo?

Perhaps not.

What it did do was remind me why she continues to matter.

Behind one of the most recognisable faces in art history was an artist of exceptional intelligence and originality, someone who transformed personal experience into paintings that still resonate across cultures and generations. We may arrive believing we already know Frida Kahlo, but we leave reminded that her greatest work was never creating an icon; it was creating art powerful enough to survive becoming one.

‘Frida: The Making of an Icon’ is on show at the Tate Modern in London until January 3 2027.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.