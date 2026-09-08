The art of the fair

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In its 19 years of existence, FNB Art Joburg has become the fulcrum of Joburg’s annual social calendar. The vernissage is the peak event of the year, signalling spring and everything the new season portends. And for these few days every year, Joburg makes a rather convincing case for itself as the centre of the contemporary African art world. Collectors fly in, galleries arrive from across the continent, artists and curators take over the city, and Joburg’s considerable nervous energy is redirected towards the serious business of looking.

This year, an expanded programme widened the fair’s cultural cachet. From new voices and big ideas to an artist making history and, naturally, the tote everyone was carrying, here are five things that stood out at FNB Art Joburg 2026.

1. The BMW Art Generation moved into MAX

For the first time, the BMW Art Generation extended its presence directly into the fair with a takeover of MAX, bringing one of its most ambitious contemporary art projects into the heart of FNB Art Joburg.

FNB Art Joburg 2026. Picture: (Supplied)

The presentation extended From Whose Waters Do We Drink?”, an exploration of how knowledge, memory, place and inherited systems shape the way we understand the present. It was a particularly interesting proposition inside an art fair, where culture and commerce necessarily rub shoulders. The project asked us to look beyond the object itself to the histories and systems from which it emerged and perhaps to consider that the value of an artwork cannot always be adequately expressed by the little red dot beside it.

2. There was a new kid on the block: Gallery ARC

The fair got a new piece of architecture this year with the introduction of Gallery ARC, a section bringing a distinct group of galleries and artistic practices into the FNB Art Joburg fold. Its purpose was to create another point of encounter between emerging and established voices from across the continent, something that felt increasingly important as the African art ecosystem grows in scale and confidence.

FNB ART Joburg 2025. Picture: (Supplied)

For visitors, ARC offered one of the great pleasures of any art fair: wandering into a booth knowing absolutely nothing and emerging five minutes later completely obsessed with somebody you had never heard of before.

3. We met the 2026 FNB Art Prize winner

A point of interest was Kelebogile Marope at the Ora Loapi booth in gallery LAB. Marope is the 2026 FNB Art Prize winner and the first artist from Botswana to receive the award. Her practice moves between sculpture, craft, vernacular forms and speculative futures, combining inherited material knowledge with a distinctly contemporary visual language.

Kelebogile Marope, the 2026 FNB Art Prize winner and the first artist from Botswana to receive the award. Picture: (supp)

Marope refuses the increasingly redundant division between tradition and contemporaneity, instead making one the means through which to imagine the other. The fair offered an opportunity to encounter up close the practice that earned her one of the continent’s most significant contemporary art prizes.

4. Get the tote

Every cultural gathering requires its tribal identifier. At FNB Art Joburg, it was the tote.

The 2026 edition returned as part practical accessory, part collectable, and part discreet announcement that its carrier had spent the weekend immersed in contemporary African culture rather than doing whatever everybody else was doing.

The FNB Art Joburg totes often become the unofficial badge of the fair, spotted everywhere across the weekend. Picture: (Supplied)

Designed to take the fair’s idea of culture’s capital beyond the convention centre, it was precisely the kind of small object that eventually becomes strangely evocative of a particular year. And, naturally, it was everywhere.

5. Staying for the conversation

Perhaps the most interesting evolution of the contemporary art fair is that it is no longer simply a place to look at and buy art; it is also becoming a place to think about it.

This year’s talks programme put education, exchange and access at its centre, bringing together artists, writers, curators, scholars and cultural practitioners to consider the ideas, histories and structures shaping the African art ecosystem.

FNB Art Joburg 2026. Picture: (Supplied)

Importantly, education wasn’t treated as worthy supplementary programming. Conversation was part of the fair experience itself, offering another way into the work and demystifying an art world that can occasionally leave the uninitiated feeling as though they have arrived halfway through a conversation everyone else understands.

Nearly two decades in, that may be FNB Art Joburg’s most interesting proposition: not simply assembling contemporary African art in Joburg for a few days, but creating a place in which the continent can meet, argue, discover, exchange ideas and decide for itself what comes next.

From the September issue of Wanted, 2026.