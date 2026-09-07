Hot Lunch with Lady Skollie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Visual artist Lady Skollie — aka Laura Windvogel — is the embodiment of what people mean when they use “force of nature” as a descriptive term.

Conversation with her is like a roller-coaster — it trundles along, giving you the impression that you might be on the straight and narrow (Matisse plates on auction, the joy of ceramics, the fact that the Blood and Water story happened at her school, the most “swinging place” in SA) — and whoosh, suddenly you are off on a heady rush, possibly leaving bits of your innards behind. She is fun and funny, and tucking into a lasagne at Mastrantonio Illovo, a Joburg institution, and I can barely keep up.

This girl is on fire — her show at the Everard Read gallery has had a brilliant run. Last week I saw her artwork reinterpreted on a silk manufactured in Italy by a young designer at the “I Ponti Della Moda — Fashion Bridges” project facilitated by the Italian embassy and launched during South African Fashion Week. And this Thursday she is hosting the Pendoring e ke Hollard Awards, with Coconut Kelz. She tells me she has attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder and I believe her.

Laura did the campaign for the awards, which celebrate content created in SA’s indigenous languages. The campaign focuses on the importance of developing multilingualism in society, given that 91% of South Africans have an indigenous mother tongue.

“The constitution has amazing things in it — we have these 11 languages — but we do not give them prominence. Afrikaans is my fave. Ek is erg Afrikaans [I am seriously Afrikaans] — my mother is an Afrikaans teacher. For me it is a reclamation of the language because people wanted to say now that the language is not an indigenous language when it was actually developed by enslaved people so that they could communicate with each other. And then PR or advertising of the Afrikaners made it so that they could claim it as their own.

So I really like what the Pendorings is trying to do — to diversify what they are doing because, at the end of the day, English is the language of the oppressor. In a country where 90% of the people are not English-speaking it is weird to disregard that, and to normalise it. So I loved working on this project.”

The awards coincide with the launch of Unesco’s global task force for making a decade of action for indigenous languages, which kicks off next year to promote, preserve and revitalise multiculturalism. This year the Pendorings got their first entry in Njuu, one of the oldest languages in SA, and Zulu, Xhosa, Ndebele, Pedi, Tswana and Tsonga entries all increased by substantial margins. Well over 200% for some languages.

Her campaign features mouths in various states of discourse. “The tongues were really fun to do because they allowed me a lot of freedom. When I am working between shows, it’s really nice to do stuff like this because it opens your mind, almost like a palate cleanser. My dream is to conquer the Afrikaners from within, Kyknet, Pendorings, De Kat TV.”

Laura is not just infiltrating the locals, she has a global fan base, one being the director Danny Boyle. “Did you know he had an art school in the Orange Free State? It was called Dramatic Need. He only shut it down last year after Covid. I did stuff with him at Carnegie on his Children’s Monologue project. He strongarms the celebrities he knows, like Nicole Kidman, to work on it with him. I did the set design and animations in 2017 and 2018. He is really fun.”

I ask her what she has learnt from him, and I am pitched into another deep dive on the Lady Skollie fairground. “Watch out for how you help people, you may think you are helping them but you are creating a different problem. Danny had a per diem for about six movies he was working on; he was collecting them in a box. He had this driver who was driving him all over town, telling him about all his problems, so he gave his per diems to the driver. It was about $30,000 [R458,000]. Next thing the driver’s wife was phoning to say why had he given him so much money, he had run away with his mistress to Thailand.”

She tells me that, like most of us, she is back in circulation after the Covid hiatus. To mark her return she has her ego back. “I didn’t have my ego. I grow my hair in the winter so I can feel fuggly and then I shave it all off. It builds character not to feel on your game sometimes.”

Sunday Times Lifestyle