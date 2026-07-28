The feeling of home: inside Tshepo Sealetsa’s design philosophy

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Tshepo Sealetsa’s work begins with a feeling. Long before questions of material, form or function, his approach to design is rooted in the idea that a space should make people feel held.

That understanding comes from personal experience. Growing up without a permanent family home, Sealetsa moved between relatives with his mother, learning early that home was not necessarily a building, but a sense of comfort and belonging carried through people. It’s an idea that continues to shape his work in interiors, furniture, and exhibition design.

For Decorex Africa 2026, Sealetsa brings that thinking to the Lexus Recharge Garage, an immersive installation conceived not as a conventional automotive display but as a space of pause. For Wanted, we spoke to him about the making of the Recharge Garage, the meaning of home, and why the future of design may depend as much on feeling as it does on form.

For those discovering your work for the first time, how would you describe your design philosophy?

I would describe my design philosophy as being rooted in the idea that spaces should make people feel something. Growing up, neither of my parents owned their own houses, and my mother and I moved between the homes of various relatives. Despite the changing environments, I always felt a sense of comfort and belonging because I was with her. In many ways, my mother was my home.

That experience shaped the way I think about design. It taught me that home is not simply a physical structure, but a feeling, one of warmth, security, connection, and belonging. My work is driven by a desire to translate those emotions into spaces that people can inhabit and experience every day.

I believe good design should be both beautiful and deeply human. It should respond to the practical needs of those who use it while also creating an emotional connection. Whether I am designing a residence, a commercial environment, a piece of furniture, or an exhibition space, my goal is to create spaces that feel calm, welcoming, intentional, and timeless; spaces that people genuinely want to return to and feel at home in.

What initially drew you to design, and what continues to inspire your creative practice today?

What initially drew me to design, beyond being a creative at heart, was my deep passion for the act of creating itself. From a young age, I was fascinated by the idea of bringing concepts to life. In fact, I initially thought I would become a fashion designer until I discovered interior design in my early high-school years and immediately felt a strong connection to it.

What truly captivated me was the opportunity to explore and recreate the feeling of home, or more specifically, to translate the sense of comfort, belonging, and connection that we often experience through people into physical spaces. I became interested in how design could evoke emotion and create environments that make people feel safe, welcomed, and understood. Today, people continue to be my greatest source of inspiration. I am endlessly fascinated by the way human beings navigate the world, form relationships, create routines, and interact with their surroundings. Every person carries a unique story, and I see design as a way of giving physical expression to those stories. That intersection between people, emotion, and space remains at the heart of my creative practice and continues to inspire the work I do every day.

Your work often balances functionality with a strong sense of identity. How do you approach that intersection when designing a space or object?

For me, functionality and identity are not separate considerations; they are deeply interconnected. I believe the most successful spaces and objects are those that perform their intended purpose exceptionally well while also reflecting the personality, values, and aspirations of the people who use them.

My process always begins with understanding the human element. I spend time learning how people live, work, move through a space, and interact with the objects around them. Functionality forms the foundation of every project because a space must first serve its users effectively. However, once those practical needs are understood, I begin exploring how the design can tell a story and create an emotional connection.

I often think of design as a form of translation, translating a person’s identity, experiences, and way of life into something physical and tangible. Through materiality, colour, form, texture, and spatial composition, I aim to create environments and objects that feel authentic to those who inhabit them. A beautifully designed object or space should not only function well, but should also feel personal, memorable, and capable of fostering a genuine sense of belonging.

A rendering of the Lexus Recharge Garage (Supplied)

Tell us about the concept behind the Lexus Recharge Garage at Decorex Africa. What was the starting point for the design?

The starting point was not the vehicle itself, but rather the feeling it left me with after driving it. After experiencing the vehicle firsthand, what stayed with me was a sense of calm, quietness, and intentionality. It felt luxurious, but in a way that was understated and deeply human.

I wanted to translate that emotional experience into a physical space. Rather than creating a traditional automotive display, I approached the project as an interior designer, asking how a space could embody the same sense of ease, comfort, and refinement that I experienced behind the wheel.

The result is a space inspired by stillness, soft minimalism, and the idea of recharging not only the vehicle, but also the person. Through gentle forms, warm materials, muted tones, and a carefully considered spatial experience, the Lexus Recharge Garage invites visitors to slow down, pause, and reconnect with themselves and their surroundings.

The installation explores themes of movement, innovation and modern luxury. How did you translate those ideas into a physical experience?

I focused on effortless flow, simplicity, and emotional experience. The curved forms and intuitive layout create a sense of calm, intentional movement, while innovation is expressed through thoughtful, understated design rather than overt technology. For me, modern luxury is about how a space makes people feel, so I used warm materials, soft textures, and gentle lighting to create an environment that feels sophisticated, welcoming, and deeply human.

Lexus is a brand deeply rooted in craftsmanship and forward-thinking design. How did those values influence your creative approach to the project?

Lexus’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation strongly influenced my approach. I wanted every element of the space to feel refined and considered. Inspired by the brand’s philosophy, I focused on creating a contemporary yet welcoming environment that demonstrates how true luxury comes from simplicity, attention to detail, and the integration of beauty and function.

Were there any materials, textures or design elements within the installation that held particular significance for you?

Yes, the soft curves and rounded forms. They were inspired by the idea of flow, comfort, and human-centred design, helping to create a space that feels welcoming and approachable.

South African design continues to gain global recognition. How do you see your work contributing to the country’s evolving creative landscape?

South African design is gaining global recognition because it is rooted in diverse cultures, histories, and lived experiences. What excites me most is seeing designers embrace authenticity and tell uniquely South African stories.

Through my work, I hope to contribute by creating spaces and objects that explore themes of belonging and connection. I am passionate about celebrating local craftsmanship, collaborating with South African artists and makers, and demonstrating that design can be both deeply local and internationally resonant.

As a designer, how important is it to create work that feels locally relevant while remaining globally resonant?

I believe the most meaningful design is rooted in authenticity. When a piece or space is inspired by genuine local stories, culture, and lived experiences, it naturally becomes more compelling. The goal is not to design for the world but to tell our stories honestly, because themes such as home, belonging, and connection are universal and resonate far beyond our borders.

What challenges did this project present, and what did you learn from the experience?

One of the unique aspects of this project was that it came with a very open brief and few creative limitations. Rather than presenting challenges, it gave me the freedom to fully explore an idea and follow the concept wherever it led. If anything, the experience reinforced the importance of trusting my creative instincts and allowing a concept to develop organically. It reminded me that some of the most meaningful design outcomes come from having the space to experiment, refine, and focus on the emotional experience you want to create rather than simply responding to constraints.

Looking beyond this installation, what excites you most about the future of design?

There has never been a better time for emerging creatives to share their work and tell their stories. The industry is becoming more open to diverse perspectives, interdisciplinary thinking, and ideas that challenge conventional ways of creating.

I am particularly excited by the growing appreciation for authenticity and individuality. Emerging creatives are increasingly drawing inspiration from their own cultures, experiences, and identities rather than trying to fit into a predefined mould. I believe this will lead to more meaningful, innovative, and globally relevant work.

Most importantly, I think the future offers creatives an opportunity to shape conversations, build communities, and create work that genuinely impacts how people live, connect, and experience the world around them.

Tshepo Sealetsa, the designer behind the Lexus Recharge Garage at Decorex Africa 2026. Picture: (supplied)

Are there any designers, architects, artists or cultural movements currently influencing the way you think about design?

While my work looks quite different from theirs, there are a few designers whose work I greatly admire. I have long been a fan of Kelly Wearstler for her fearless creativity, bold use of form and materiality, and her ability to create spaces with a strong, distinctive identity.

I am also inspired by Rose Uniacke. Her ability to create spaces that feel calm, effortless, and deeply considered resonates strongly with my own appreciation for understated design.

Locally, I have always loved the work of Joe van Rooyen. Having had the opportunity to work under his mentorship early in my career, I developed a deep respect for his thoughtful approach to design and his ability to create spaces that are both contemporary and enduring.

When people step into the Lexus Recharge Garage, what do you hope they feel, experience or take away from the space?

In addition to the beautiful Lexus vehicle launching at the show, I hope they experience a moment of pause. We live in a world that constantly demands our attention, and the concept was born of the feeling I experienced while test-driving the vehicle.

What can we expect to see from you next?

I don’t want to jinx anything, but I truly love product design with all my heart. While I enjoy designing spaces, one of the challenges of interior design is that you don’t always find exactly what you’re looking for when sourcing pieces for a project.

I love the idea of creating bespoke pieces tailored to a specific space, story, or need, rather than compromising on what’s available. There’s something incredibly rewarding about designing an object from the ground up and seeing it become part of how people experience a space.

I would love to explore more bespoke furniture and product design in the future. As for the rest, I’m happy to let things unfold naturally. I’ve learned that some opportunities reveal themselves when the timing is right, so for now I’m focused on continuing to create meaningful work and seeing where that journey leads.

From the July issue of Wanted, 2026.