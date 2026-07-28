Poetic expressions: Poetry’s art of everyday living

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After the successful launch of its Sea Point concept store, Poetry will open its first dedicated Joburg lifestyle destination at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton, in early September.

Alongside this milestone, the brand made its debut at Decorex, presenting a multi-faceted showcase in Cape Town and soon in Joburg.

The Nelson Mandela Square store signals a new chapter for Poetry. While the brand’s Sandton City flagship remains focused on fashion, footwear and accessories, the new space is designed around the home in an immersive expression of the Poetry lifestyle. Furniture, homeware, and lifestyle collections will take centre stage, complemented by seasonal fashion capsules.

Furniture, homeware and lifestyle collections will take centre stage at Poetry’s new Sandton concept store. Picture: (Supplied)

Rather than presenting these categories in isolation, the store brings them together to illustrate how fashion, interiors, and everyday living form a cohesive narrative.

This opening will introduce Joburg customers to Poetry’s full lifestyle vision. While the brand has expanded into furniture and homeware in recent years, it is still widely associated with fashion. The Nelson Mandela Square concept store aims to shift that perception by presenting a complete and connected world.

Poetry’s Decorex showcase will present a layered expression of the brand’s creative world. Picture: (Supplied)

“For me, what’s exciting about this store is the opportunity to show the Poetry world in its entirety,” says creative director Johan Hewitt-van der Merwe.

“We’ve always believed that personal style doesn’t stop at the wardrobe. It’s reflected in the spaces we create, the tables we gather around and the objects we choose to live with. Nelson Mandela Square allows us to bring all of those elements together in one place and create an experience that feels both inspiring and deeply personal.”

Extending this vision, Poetry’s debut at Decorex offers a deeper exploration of the brand’s creative world. At Decorex Johannesburg, Poetry presents a conceptual installation inspired by its Spring 2026 collection — a layered experience that brings together fashion, homeware and storytelling.

Poetry’s new Nelson Mandela Square concept store will bring together fashion, interiors and everyday living. Picture: (Supplied)

In Cape Town, Poetry featured within Decorex’s curated exhibition, where a selection of standout pieces highlighted the brand’s distinctive approach to craftsmanship and design.

Together, the Decorex showcases and the Nelson Mandela Square opening mark a significant milestone for Poetry, positioning the brand as a complete lifestyle offering.

From the July issue of Wanted, 2026.