Made in Marrakech: the craft behind LRNCE

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LRNCE began as a small ceramics project before expanding into a multidisciplinary design studio founded by Laurence Leenaert and Ayoub Boualam. Picture:

LRNCE began quietly. What started as Laurence Leenaert’s personal exploration of textiles and ceramics in Marrakech has, over more than a decade, grown into an internationally recognised design studio spanning furniture, art, objects and hospitality.

The brand has built its global identity by remaining firmly rooted in Morocco, where its work is produced in collaboration with artisans working with pottery, zellige [traditional handcrafted Moroccan tile], plaster, metal and wood. The hand of the maker remains visible, as do the irregularities and textures that distinguish an object made slowly from one produced at scale.

Two hand-painted LRNCE ceramic vases. Picture: (Supplied)

As Decorex Africa’s 2026 Designer of the Year, LRNCE arrives in Cape Town at a significant point in its evolution. Its presentation will bring together furniture and lifestyle pieces that demonstrate how the studio combines traditional techniques with an instinctive, contemporary design language.

What does being named Decorex Designer of the Year mean to you and the LRNCE team at this point in your journey?

It is a profound honour to be recognised at this level on this continent. LRNCE was born as a very personal, almost quiet project, rooted in a love for craft and material. To have that work seen and celebrated on a stage such as Decorex tells us slow, intentional making still has a powerful place in the global conversation. It gives the whole team renewed energy and purpose.

Why do you think LRNCE resonates so strongly with global audiences now?

Because we have never chased trends. In a world saturated with fast, mass-produced objects, people are searching for something that carries meaning: a human hand, a story, a place. LRNCE is rooted in Morocco and its artisan traditions. That rootedness is precisely what travels.

A framed zellige mosaic panel by LRNCE. Picture: (ALEJANDRO RAMIREZ OROZCO)

How does this recognition reflect the evolution of LRNCE from a small ceramics project into a global lifestyle brand?

It reflects more than 10 years of staying true to a vision while allowing the brand to breathe and grow. We began with textiles and ceramics, and everything else followed organically. Today we collaborate with leading design studios on bespoke projects worldwide. This recognition is a moment to pause and realise consistency of vision, held over many years, does compound into something meaningful.

How would you describe the LRNCE design language?

Spontaneous and naive, yet precise and authentic. A Moroccan soul with a contemporary eye. We work with raw materials such as iron, clay, plaster and wood, and we always let the hand of the maker remain visible.

A styled vignette of LRNCE ceramics and framed tile art, layered with draped linen and mosaic panels. Picture: (Supplied)

Your work blends contemporary art with traditional Moroccan craft. How do you strike that balance?

We start from the artisan’s knowledge and techniques, then bring our own design sensibility to the conversation. It is a genuine dialogue rather than an imposition. This approach allows us to honour and preserve traditional materials and gestures while opening them up to new forms and contexts. The balance between authenticity and a modern vision comes naturally when you have real respect for both sides.

LRNCE works closely with artisans in Marrakech. How have these collaborations shaped the brand?

Everything began with the artisans I met when I first moved to Marrakech. Over time, these relationships grew into something beyond professional. They are friends and co-authors of everything LRNCE has become. Working alongside a master in zellige, plaster or pottery forces you to design within real constraints, and those constraints are where the most interesting creativity lives.

A heart-shaped LRNCE ceramic plaque. Picture: (Supplied)

Why was it important for you to base production entirely in Morocco?

From the beginning, being physically close to our artisans was non-negotiable. We are around them, involved in the process, making sure the work moves in the right direction. They are the heart of our model. Beyond that, Morocco holds an extraordinary depth of craftsmanship. We have explored so many of its traditions, and there are still so many more to discover.

LRNCE has grown into a globally recognised brand stocked internationally. How have you scaled while maintaining a handmade ethos?

We have grown our team of artisans, deepened relationships and invested in training, but we have never introduced a process that removes the human hand from the work. Quality is our priority. It is what brings international clients to us and what keeps them. The pace is slower and the work harder, but it protects everything that makes LRNCE worth wanting.

An LRNCE cushion with a mountain and spiral design styled on a vintage striped armchair. Picture: (Supplied)

What have been the biggest challenges in expanding a craft-led brand globally?

Production is the most constant tension. Because everything is handmade, managing large orders while preserving the space and freedom needed to develop new work is genuinely difficult. Our artisan community is already significant, and research and development require their full availability and focus.

What can audiences expect from your presence at Decorex this year?

We are bringing a piece of the LRNCE world to Cape Town, especially with furniture and lifestyle pieces. We want visitors to feel how we combine textures and techniques to create something unique.

Why is it important for platforms such as Decorex to spotlight designers working with craft and community?

There is a real and growing shift back towards the artisanal, towards pieces that are made slowly and with intention. When a platform of this scale shines a light on that movement, it sends a signal that resonates far beyond the fair itself.

An LRNCE-designed rug in the brand's Marrakech showroom. Picture: (Alejandro Ramirez Orozco)

What’s next for LRNCE?

We are deepening our B2B presence in the hospitality world, building relationships with hotels, restaurants and designed spaces that share our values worldwide. At the same time, we want to grow our own hospitality experience, with Rosemary in Marrakech serving as a living laboratory for everything the brand stands for.

Are there new categories, collaborations or spaces you’re excited to explore?

We are investing more deeply in furniture, exploring new materials such as carved wood, stainless steel and marble. The hospitality industry is also a major focus, with several exciting projects on the horizon.

lrnce.com

From the July issue of Wanted, 2026.