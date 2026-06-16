Art, fashion and sculpture take over Mount Nelson

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Mount Nelson has been many things since it opened in 1899. A gathering place for writers and musicians, a pink landmark visible from almost anywhere in the city bowl, a hotel where John Lennon, David Bowie and Nelson Mandela have, at various points, been guests. What it is becoming, with increasing intention, is one of Cape Town’s more serious cultural addresses. Three new exhibitions unfolding across the property make that argument more convincingly than any renovation or restaurant opening could.

The exhibitions are distinct in form and curatorial logic but share a common thread: each one treats the hotel not as a neutral backdrop but as an active participant in how the work is experienced.

The Foreign Familiar, Magugu House Cape Town | Until August 27 2026

Co-curated by Thebe Magugu and Julia Buchanan, 'The Foreign Familiar' brings together fashion, sculpture and fine art. (Supplied)

The most conceptually dense of the three, The Foreign Familiar is co-curated by fashion designer Thebe Magugu and Julia Buchanan and occupies the permanent gallery space at Magugu House Cape Town on the hotel grounds. The exhibition considers what happens to objects, images and systems introduced through colonial encounter once they are absorbed into Southern African life, reshaped through ritual, reinvented through use and claimed as something else entirely.

The works move between fashion and fine art without treating the boundary between them as significant. A collaborative sculpture by Magugu and Mary Sibande merges Victorian silhouettes with Basotho blanket textiles, a combination that carries the full weight of what both garments represent historically and what they mean now. Sibande’s accompanying works on paper explore themes of leisure, imagination and black interiority, while Wim Botha’s fragmented sculptural forms destabilise the visual language of Western art history from within its own register.

A collaborative sculpture by Thebe Magugu and Mary Sibande merges Victorian silhouettes with Basotho blanket textiles. (Supplied)

The exhibition extends into Magugu’s Mafeteng capsule collection, inspired by the Basotho blanket and its layered history of colonial exchange and cultural reclamation, which is a characteristically considered move from a designer who has always understood fashion as a form of historical argument.

Magugu House Cape Town is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm. The Foreign Familiar closes on August 27.

Interior Weather, throughout the Belmond Mount Nelson

Distributed across Mount Nelson’s interiors, 'Interior Weather' encourages a slower and more immersive way of viewing art. (Supplied)

Curated by Carmen Joubert of the Norval Foundation, Interior Weather is the exhibition least likely to announce itself and most likely to stay with you. Rather than occupying a defined gallery space, the works are distributed throughout Mount Nelson’s lounges, corridors, patios and salons, woven into the everyday experience of moving through the hotel. The curatorial premise, that art can function as atmosphere rather than object, is tested here across six decades of African art and proved quite convincingly.

'Interior Weather' presents works by various artists, including Kate Gottgens, Dada Khanyisa and Ephraim Ngatane. (Supplied)

Kate Gottgens’ Hot as Hell brings its characteristic intensity to one of the hotel’s interiors. Works by Dada Khanyisa, Eddy Kamuanga Ilunga and modernist painter Ephraim Ngatane extend the emotional and historical range of the exhibition across generations and geographies. What Joubert has assembled is less a survey than a mood, and the decision to stage it throughout a working hotel rather than a white cube is the right one. The works breathe differently here.

Interior Weather remains on view until February 2027.

Goodman Gallery Sculpture Trail, the Belmond Mount Nelson gardens

A sculpture by Yinka Shonibare on display as part of the Goodman Gallery Sculpture Trail. (Anthea Pokroy)

The most immediately arresting of the three exhibitions is also the most accessible. In collaboration with Goodman Gallery, Mount Nelson’s 3.6ha of historic gardens have been given over to a year-long outdoor sculpture exhibition featuring works by some of the most significant artists operating internationally.

Yinka Shonibare’s Fabric Bronze II appears suspended mid-motion across the lawn, a sweeping bronze form that carries the visual energy of his textile-based practice into three dimensions. William Kentridge’s bronzes translate his celebrated drawing practice into sculptural form, depicting branches, vessels and animals with the same graphic intelligence that defines his work on paper. Walter Oltmann’s Carpobrotus (2026) reimagines indigenous coastal fynbos through woven anodised aluminium, a material choice that is both technically extraordinary and conceptually precise. Ghada Amer’s interwoven structures of Arabic script transform language into physical form, demanding proximity and patience from the viewer.

A sculpture by Walter Oltmann displayed in the Mount Nelson Gardens. (Anthea Pokroy)

Designed as a walk-through experience rather than a prescribed route, the trail rewards the kind of unhurried attention that hotel gardens encourage. It remains on view until February 2027.

Guests of Mount Nelson are invited to experience all three exhibitions through Art Route’s complimentary weekly art tour, held every Thursday at 5pm. Led by an art and design specialist, the tour covers all three exhibitions across the property.

“Mount Nelson is a big part of Cape Town’s cultural story,” says general manager Patrick Fisher. “Through collaborations with institutions and artists shaping the continent’s creative landscape, we continue to open our spaces to meaningful dialogue and discovery.”

belmond.com

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