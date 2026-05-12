Louis Vuitton takes over a London townhouse

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There is something particularly audacious about turning a bag into a building. Louis Vuitton, marking 130 years of its iconic Monogram, has done exactly that, transforming a Georgian townhouse on Berkeley Square into the Louis Vuitton Hotel, an ephemeral address dedicated entirely to the House’s most beloved designs. It opened on April 24 and will remain in Mayfair for two months only.

The location is deliberate. London was chosen by Georges-Louis Vuitton as the site of the House’s second store after Paris in 1885, making it the very first international outpost of what would become one of the world’s most recognised luxury brands. That the Monogram’s 130th anniversary is being celebrated here seems very much like a homecoming.

The Monogram itself was created in 1896 by Georges Vuitton as a tribute to his father, a pattern that has since become one of the most enduring symbols in fashion history. That’s not simply because it is recognisable, but also because it has continued to mean something across generations of travellers, collectors and creatives. The Louis Vuitton Hotel is, in essence, an argument for why that matters, made in five rooms, a café, a bar and a gym.

The temporary Louis Vuitton Hotel opened on 24 April and will remain in London for two months. (Annabel Elston)

Guests enter through the Keepall Lobby, a fitting introduction given that the Keepall, first introduced in 1930, effectively invented the modern concept of carry-on travel. Its foldable design in durable Monogram canvas was revolutionary, and the lobby pays tribute to that legacy with the ease of something that has always known its own worth.

From there, the townhouse unfolds across several floors, each dedicated to one of the House’s signature styles. The first floor is home to Café Alma, named after the Place de l’Alma in Paris and inspired by the Art Deco movement that shaped the bag’s architectural silhouette when it was introduced in 1992. The café serves a seasonal two-course lunch from 11am to 3pm and afternoon tea between 3pm and 7pm Monday to Saturday, with all-day service on Sundays. For those without a reservation, Monogram Moments offers champagne, coffee and British patisserie on a walk-in basis, subject to availability.

The second floor features the Speedy Room, inspired by the Louis Vuitton Speedy bag introduced in the 1930s. (Annabel Elston)

The second floor holds the Speedy Room, a light-filled hotel room adorned with the House’s most democratic icon. Conceived in the early 1930s alongside the Keepall, the Speedy was designed for a generation in love with movement and speed. It remains, decades later, one of the most continuously reimagined objects in fashion. Adjacent to it, the Speedy P9 Safe Room offers a very different experience: a metallic gold environment devoted to Pharrell Williams’ visionary reinterpretation of the classic silhouette, a design that requires 180 individual steps to produce.

The top floor belongs to the Neverfull Gym, a playful tribute to the carry-all introduced in 2007. Weighing just 800g yet engineered to carry up to 100kg, the Neverfull is one of fashion’s more remarkable feats of functional design. The gym acknowledges this with characteristic wit, its mirrored weight rack area one of the more memorable rooms in the building.

Bar Noé takes inspiration from the Noé bag originally created in 1932 and the top-floor Neverfull Gym references the Neverfull bag introduced in 2007. (Annabel Elston)

Below ground, the Bar Noé is perhaps the most charming space of all. The Noé bag was created in 1932 at the request of a champagne producer who needed something capable of transporting five bottles at once, four upright and one inverted at the centre. The bag that resulted transformed a practical problem into something quite poetic, and the bar that bears its name does the same. By day it is a champagne and cocktail bar with a relaxed, Parisian ease. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, curated DJs shift the atmosphere into something livelier, very much in keeping with the contemporary London energy that surrounds it on Berkeley Square.

The Louis Vuitton Hotel also offers a dedicated care services area, where guests can bring beloved pieces in need of restoration, a fitting detail for a House whose designs are built to be kept and passed on. Exclusive personalisation services, including hot-stamping available only at this address, allow each piece to be made distinctly one’s own.

Café Alma is named after Place de l’Alma in Paris and references the Art Deco-inspired Alma bag silhouette. (Annabel Elston)

Taken as a whole, it’s a remarkably considered way to mark an anniversary. Not a retrospective or an exhibition, but something you can actually inhabit for an afternoon, a lunch, an evening, or simply a flute of something cold at the bar. The Monogram has always been about travel and the objects that accompany a life well lived. For two months in Mayfair, it has a home to match.

The Louis Vuitton Hotel is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 7pm and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays. Bookings for the Louis Vuitton Hotel, Café Alma and Bar Noé can be made via louisvuitton.com.