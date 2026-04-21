Designed for the perfect sundowner: Fieldbar x Weylandts

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There are few rituals more familiar in South Africa than the sundowner. A drink poured as the day begins to soften, friends gathering outdoors, ice clinking in glasses as the light fades. Like good design, these moments are rarely accidental. They are shaped by the objects around them.

Founded by Cape Town entrepreneur Lee Hartwell, Fieldbar first became known for reimagining the traditional cooler box, turning a purely practical object into something playful and beautifully considered.

What began as a reinterpretation of the classic icebox has grown into a collection of insulated vessels and accessories designed for beach days, picnics and long outdoor lunches.

The Fieldbar x Weylandts collaboration introduces a colourway called “Espresso Martini”. (Supplied)

The collaboration with Weylandts adds another layer of refinement. Weylandts has long been associated with interiors and furniture rooted in landscape. The brand frequently draws inspiration from the tones and textures of the Namibian desert: deep mineral colours, tactile surfaces and materials that feel quietly grounded.

At first glance the two brands seem to inhabit slightly different worlds. Fieldbar is expressive and playful, shaped by outdoor life. Weylandts is architectural and restrained, grounded in natural materials. Yet both share a belief that thoughtful design begins with respect for materials and place.

That philosophy is distilled in the collaboration’s signature colour: Espresso Martini, a rich, earthy tone paired with coal-leather detailing. The palette references the deep mineral hues of desert terrain: dark browns, charcoal tones and surfaces that feel both natural and quietly luxurious.

The “Espresso Martini” colourway features dark brown tones and coal-leather detailing. (Supplied)

The collection reimagines several of Fieldbar’s most recognisable pieces, including a Mini Bar, Mini Bar Sling, Drinks Box, Gin Trunk and Field Bottle – objects designed to support the ritual of gathering.

Function sits at the heart of the design. Fieldbar’s insulated vessels keep drinks perfectly chilled, while durable stainless-steel construction ensures the pieces can travel easily from terrace to beach to mountainside.

But what struck me most is how stylish the pieces feel. They are just as at home carried into a friend’s house as they are on a beach or mountain trail ― arriving with drinks perfectly chilled and ready to share. The only danger, perhaps, is that your friends might quietly assume the beautiful carrier you arrived with is now theirs.

Other items in the Fieldbar x Weylandts collection include the Mini Bar Sling, Gin Trunk and Field Bottle. (Supplied)

As someone who travels frequently, I also can’t help noticing how perfect these pieces are for transporting duty-free finds ― bottles arriving not only safely but already chilled and ready to celebrate the moment you land.

In South Africa, gatherings rarely stay indoors for long. They drift outside onto terraces, beaches, mountain viewpoints or around a braai as the sun begins to set. In those moments, the objects we carry with us quietly become part of the ritual.

fieldbar.co.za/pages/weylandts