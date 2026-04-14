Finding the frame: Kevin Mackintosh on finding a photographic voice

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From an unexpected introduction in London to building a career that spans continents, South African photographer Kevin Mackintosh’s journey into the photographic industry is one shaped by curiosity, mentorship, and a relentless pursuit of visual identity.

“I was very keen to be an actor or theatre director,” he recalls. “But my aunt, who worked at the Slade School of Art, put a 6x7 Pentax camera in my hand and suggested I try photography. It clearly made an impression.”

That moment marked the beginning of a lifelong relationship with the medium.

Though he briefly studied at the Port Elizabeth Technikon, one of the few institutions offering photography at the time, he emphasises education goes beyond formal training.

“I learnt the basics and a lot of art history, which [was] invaluable,” he explains. “To understand the photographic image and its relevance in modern culture is essential in developing something that is undeniably yours.”

While he acknowledges many photographers today succeed without institutional training, he remains firm in his belief: “Formal training can only be a good thing. Learn.”

The making of a fashion photographer

Karoo Storm from the 'Hero' series by Kevin Mackintosh. (Kevin Mackintosh)

Breaking into fashion photography is no easy feat, especially for emerging creatives. His advice is grounded and practical: “Assist photographers you admire. Watch their process, their lighting, their approach, and then take what feels relevant to you.”

This philosophy of learning through observation and adaptation has shaped his own career. Early on, he was supported by a group of pioneering South African women, including the Raphaellys, Sumien Brink, Karen Roos, Annemarie Meintjies and Elize Viljoen, who believed in his work and helped push him forward.

However, it was his move to the UK that truly catalysed his growth. “That’s where I began carving out my own career with its own identity,” he explains. Influenced by image-makers such as Irving Penn, Richard Avedon and Josef Koudelka, Kevin became deeply invested in developing his own distinct visual voice. “They had their own language. I wanted mine.”

'The Crown' series shot by Kevin Mackintosh for Wanted April 2021. (Kevin Mackintosh)

Over time, Kevin has built a successful commercial career, learning how to collaborate with teams and deliver for brands while maintaining a strong commitment to his personal work.

“I wear that hat when I need to,” he says, “but I’m also very conscious of my own work hav[ing] longevity.”

One such body of work is Hero, a series exhibited internationally in cities including Paris, London, Cape Town and Chicago. The series, featured in the Fashion_The Image exhibition at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography, reflects his interest in narrative-driven imagery.

“I worked closely with production designers, stylists and editors. I wanted [there to be] a story. From one image to the next that sit together as a cohesive series.”

'Untitled', by designer Black Coffee, from the 'Fashion_The Image' exhibition. (Kevin Mackintosh)

His collaboration with designer Jacques van der Watt of Black Coffee was another highlight. “I loved the colour and shape of his work,” Kevin says. “We took three models to Philadelphia, near Cape Town, and shot in a wheat field as the sun was going down.” The result is a striking fusion of fashion, landscape, and mood.

A voice in a changing landscape

For those looking to enter the industry, Kevin stresses the importance of humility and openness. “Be honest, enthusiastic, and prepared to learn,” he advises.

If he were to teach a masterclass, his lessons would return to fundamentals: Understanding what makes a picture, mastering lighting, drawing inspiration from art and cinema, studying the greats and their visual language, and learning how to present and market one’s work.

“Photography today is everywhere,” he notes. “From iPhones to AI, it’s overwhelming. I almost want to see the craft return. Hold a camera. Understand aperture, lenses, light, get back to basics.”

Images from a 'House of Creed' campaign shot by Kevin Mackintosh. (Kevin Mackintosh)

Despite the noise of an oversaturated visual world, Kevin is hopeful about the future of photography, especially in South Africa. “Exciting things are happening,” he says. “South African creatives are finally being seen on the world stage.”

For him, the essence of photography lies not in trends or technology but in finding authenticity and refining a voice that is truly your own.

Work by Mackintosh is on display at ‘Fashion_The Image’, a photography exhibition by the Inside Out Foundation, curated by Wanted’s Sharon Armstrong and Aspasia Karras in collaboration with the African Fashion Research Institute, at the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography and Inside Out Centre for the Arts in Joburg until May 30.

kevinmackintoshphotography.com

Bella Makhubo participated in the Writer in Residence programme, facilitated by the Roger Ballen Centre for Photography and the African Fashion Research Institute, with funding support from the National Arts Council.