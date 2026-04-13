These colours are set to define interiors in 2026

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In its 2026 Colour Forecast, Plascon introduces Butter + Sky, a palette that leans into something many homes are quietly craving: lightness, ease and a sense of calm that doesn’t feel forced. Part of the broader “Hand Made” theme, this colour story shifts the focus from overt craft to something more atmospheric, exploring how colour and light can shape the way a space feels throughout the day.

Drawn from familiar references such as open skies, sun-warmed surfaces and the quiet glow of natural light, Butter + Sky feel intentionally uncomplicated. Soft yellows, clear blues and grounded neutrals come together in a way that feels instinctive rather than styled.

“In a world that often feels complex, Butter + Sky returns us to a sense of ease,” says Leslie Frank, head of marketing at Plascon. “These hues remind us that comfort can be found in simplicity, in sunlight and in the quiet joy of bringing colour to life by hand.”

The Butter + Sky palette combines soft yellows, clear blues and grounded neutrals. (Supplied)

The palette itself moves between warmth and airiness. Yellows such as Blazing Sun and Julia introduce a gentle luminosity, avoiding harshness in favour of a diffused glow that works well across larger surfaces. Think a kitchen that doesn’t get much natural light, or a living room that could benefit from a softer, more welcoming glow. Used on walls, they create warmth without heaviness, especially when paired with natural materials like wood, linen or stone.

These warmer tones are balanced by a series of clear, cooling blues including Sapphire and Athena’s Dream, which bring a sense of openness and visual depth. They feel particularly at home in bedrooms or bathrooms, where a cooler, more restful atmosphere is often the goal. Even a single feature wall or a painted piece of furniture can shift the tone of a room, giving it that fresh, just-opened feeling.

Yellow hues in the palette are designed to add warmth without heaviness. (Simon Upton Veranda Magazine)

Blue shades introduce a sense of openness and calm. (Deane Hearne)

What grounds the palette are its earthier notes. Shades like Cave Painting and Chocolate Chunk introduce a quiet weight, recalling clay, pigment and natural materiality. Used sparingly across elements like skirting, shelving, a door frame or even a built-in unit, they add contrast and a bit of visual grounding without overpowering the space.

Then there’s Signal Red. It’s not a colour you need a lot of, but that’s the point. A chair, a lamp, a painted side table. It works best as a small, expressive detail that catches the eye and adds personality.

Neutral tones work well on details like shelving, trims and built-ins. (Benjamin Moore)

Signal Red is used as a bold accent within the palette. (Mark Anthony Fox/House & Garden)

What makes Butter + Sky feel particularly relevant is how adaptable it is. It doesn’t demand a full overhaul. It invites small, thoughtful changes. A wall here, a detail there. Over time, those choices build a space that feels lighter, calmer and a little more considered.