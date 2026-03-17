Artist Proof Studio’s Legacy Exhibition opens at Strauss & Co

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In 2026, Artist Proof Studio (APS) reaches a significant milestone: 35 years of nurturing South African artists and reshaping access to arts education. To mark the occasion, Strauss & Co hosts Artist Proof Studio at 35: A Continuing Commitment to Artists, Access and Excellence, the tenth iteration of its Legacy Exhibition, opening on March 9 at its Houghton gallery.

The exhibition brings together more than 50 APS alumni, each represented through a linocut portrait printed by current students, alongside an early print and a recent work. Biographical profiles, drawn from interviews conducted by Maru Attwood, offer insight into the evolution of individual artistic practices over decades. Many alumni returned to APS in the lead-up to the exhibition to create new prints specifically for this celebration, weaving past and present into a single, cohesive narrative.

Founded in 1991 during a pivotal moment in South Africa’s history, APS was envisioned as an open-access studio centred on equality, creative agency and social justice. It challenged exclusionary arts education models, providing a space where technical skill and imagination could flourish irrespective of background. “Artist Proof Studio was founded on the belief that creativity, imagination and technical skill can open possibilities where there are few,” says co-founder Kim Berman. “Our work has always been about building a learning environment where artists are supported to develop their practice while imagining new futures for themselves and their communities.”

Vincent Baloyi at Artist Proof Studio. (Supplied)

Over three and a half decades APS has trained more than 400 artists, many of whom had previously been excluded from formal study. Alumni now include educators, master printmakers and cultural leaders, demonstrating the impact of an approach that prioritises collaboration, mentorship and sustainability. The studio’s professional workshop has earned international recognition, co-publishing editions with both emerging and established artists, including William Kentridge, Mary Sibande, Bambo Sibiya and Philemon Hlungwane.

APS at 35 forms the first chapter of a multi-year anniversary programme that will run through to 2028, featuring travelling exhibitions across all nine provinces, publications and expanded opportunities for artists. Central to the programme are the voices of APS alumni and current students, underlining a legacy that is as active and forward-looking as it is historical. A timed online auction of select prints from the APS archives and alumni will run until April 17 offering collectors a chance to engage directly with the studio’s ongoing story.

The exhibition opened on 9 March at Strauss & Co Houghton gallery as part of the studio’s anniversary programme. (Supplied)

“At 35, Artist Proof Studio continues to evolve, guided by the artists it supports and the futures they are shaping,” says Wilhelm van Rensburg, senior art specialist and head curator at Strauss & Co. “Its legacy is not confined to the past but remains an active, unfolding commitment to access, imagination and collaboration. This is a legacy exhibition in the true sense of the word.”

The exhibition is open to the public from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm at Strauss & Co in Houghton.

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