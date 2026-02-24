Emerging talent: Warren Maroon at ICTAF 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town-based artist Warren Maroon has won the 2026 Investec Emerging Artist Award at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) for his large-scale wall work Rising Sun (2025), created from glass, matchsticks and balsa wood.

Maroon, represented by Everard Read, is a South African sculptor whose work is rooted in his personal history. Born in 1985 and raised in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats, Maroon turned to art as a means of escape and a form of expression, finding his distinct voice as a sculptor in 2018.

The 2026 Investec Emerging Artist Award, presented during the fair’s 13th edition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this past weekend, includes a cash prize and professional exposure to local and international collectors, curators, and galleries attending the event. The jury recognised Rising Sun for transforming a familiar South African visual reference into a contemporary wall-based work that balances precision with fragility and risk. Judges highlighted its conceptual clarity, disciplined execution and the indication of a practice poised for wider international attention.

'Rising Sun' (2025) was created from glass, matchsticks and balsa wood. (Warren Maroon/Everard Read)

The piece consists of repeating, floral-like forms in matchsticks and balsa wood, punctuated by darker fields of textured glass.

“In many ways, it embodies a kind of collective experience,” said Maroon. “I think everyone deserves a pat on the back simply for navigating the world without setting it alight. There’s a serenity you have to cultivate to remain intact and functioning. From a distance, the work appears calm and meditative. But as you move closer that sense of ease unravels as you realise it’s made of matchsticks and shards of glass, materials that are inherently unstable and capable of causing harm.”

From left, Elizabeth Fick and Tristanne Farrell of Investec, Emma van der Merwe of Everard Read, and Cumesh Moodliar of Investec next to 'Rising Sun'. (Anton Scholtz)

This year the award attracted 31 submissions, reflecting the depth and diversity of contemporary practice in South Africa. The winner was chosen by a jury including Cumesh Moodliar, CEO of Investec South Africa; Tristanne Farrell, senior investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment International; and Elizabeth Fick, Head of Tax & Fiduciary at Investec, alongside other art specialists. Entries were assessed for originality, artistic vision, technical execution and potential for future growth.

“I found myself returning to Warren Maroon’s winning work long after we’d seen it,” said Moodliar. “He takes a familiar, domestic pattern, as humble as a doily, and reimagines it in matchsticks and broken glass. It’s beautiful at first glance but edged with fragility, heat, and risk, and that tension is exactly what gives the work its clarity.”