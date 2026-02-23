The storytelling interiors of Tristan du Plessis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Just ahead of the festive season, Cape Town saw a flurry of hospitality openings — and among the most striking interiors came from the hand of Tristan du Plessis.

One of South Africa’s most sought-after interior architects, Du Plessis has attracted growing international attention over the past few years. About 80% of his work is now offshore, spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the US.

Du Plessis operates at the intersection of interior architecture, art direction and brand identity. His projects are unified less by a signature look than by a strong sense of narrative, with each space designed to evoke a distinct mood. This approach has resonated with luxury hospitality groups, retail brands in pursuit of flagship stores and ultra-high-end residential clients.

Amura is the newly opened restaurant at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town. (Supplied)

In Cape Town alone, his recent work includes Amura, which opened at the Belmond Mount Nelson in December, and Morea House, South Africa’s first Autograph Collection hotel. He also completed a subtle refresh of award-winning restaurant FYN late last year. His broader local portfolio includes the Gorgeous George Hotel in Cape Town and KOL in Johannesburg.

Visually, his work is known for its bold, layered contemporary aesthetic — rich materials, strong colour, sculptural furniture and carefully curated art.

“I think my style is heavily layered and chosen with a sense of narrative for each project,” he says. “And hopefully that translates to each project with a unique look unique and of the same book, but as different chapters.”

Du Plessis' work is known for bold, layered contemporary aesthetics, pictured here at Ristorante Loren in Dubai. (Natalee Cocks)

Rather than imposing a recognisable aesthetic, Du Plessis says his studio focuses on interpreting place. “We unpack the narrative of a location and tell that story through texture, colour and material.”

Internationally, his projects span France, the Emirates, China, Miami, Ibiza and across the Middle East. One stand for him was Le Café Louis Vuitton in Shanghai, inspired by the city’s cultural depth and the spirit of travel. “The efficiencies and quality of finish there were unparalleled,” he says.

Du Plessis is acutely aware of how space shapes experience. Harsh lighting and neglected interiors, he notes, can immediately dampen the mood, while thoughtfully designed spaces can elevate how people feel and behave. “We try to create emotional connection — whether it’s a beachside hotel where you want shoulders to drop, or a dark, sensual restaurant where the atmosphere is felt the moment you walk in.”

His projects internationally span France, the Emirates, China, Miami, Ibiza, and across the Middle East including The Cullinan in Dubai. (Natalee Cocks)

Hospitality holds particular appeal for De Plessis. “I love creating short bursts of experiences. People don’t have to live in these spaces — but they can really enjoy it for three, four hours at a time.”

Several major hospitality projects are set to open over the next year in Ibiza, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bali and Shanghai, with upcoming work also planned for Raffles Jeddah and the Mondrian in Abu Dhabi.

For Du Plessis, luxury is also about the care and effort involved. “It could have been built hundreds of years ago or it could be a brand new restaurant. The effort and attention to detail is what inspires me.”

He never formally studied design or architecture. What began as a short internship to allow him to gauge his interest in the sector turned into a career. In his early twenties, he was designing nightclubs in Johannesburg, including Taboo, often prioritising projects with strong visual potential over immediate commercial return. “I took on small projects for very little money because I could see the upside and potential.”

One notable international project is Le Café Louis Vuitton in Shanghai. (Supplied)

Two projects quickly propelled him onto the global stage: the Gorgeous George hotel in Cape Town and Alice and Fifth in Johannesburg. Though short-lived, Alice and Fifth won Best New Restaurant Design in the World in 2019, while Gorgeous George was named International Hotel of the Year the same year. “Since then I’ve been fortunate to work across the world,” he says.

He runs a deliberately small studio of fewer than 15 designers, allowing him to remain selective. “We sell our time, and our time is valuable. We choose projects that excite us creatively, it’s not purely commercial”.

Originally from Johannesburg, Du Plessis now lives in Cape Town, drawn by what he describes as the city’s energy and international momentum.

Among the spaces that inspire him most is Hotel Costes in Paris. “It’s rare for a hotel to be cool when it opens and remain cool decades later. There’s a kind of magic there.” Other favourite destinations include Greece for its restaurants, Ibiza for its produce-driven dining culture, Dubai for service and scale, and Paris for constant innovation. “And Cape Town,” he adds. “That’s why I live here.”

He acknowledges the risk of design becoming homogenous in the age of Instagram and venture capital, where safety can dilute creativity. “The best projects are driven by personal pride, not just return on investment. You want to feel someone’s hand in the space.”

A self-confessed devotee of marble, Du Plessis sees it as a reminder of nature’s superiority over design. He’s also wary of designing for peer approval rather than end users. “That’s an easy trap.”

Social media, he believes, has ultimately raised the bar when it comes to design. “It’s given us a mandate to create more memorable spaces — places people want to photograph and share.”

He sees a growing softness in interiors as people search for calm amid visual overload as people search for calm and softness. And that’s probably why beige interiors have become so prolific as people are inundated with imagery and colours and there’s so much going on that you just want a space to calm you down, says Du Plessis.

Du Plessis has received numerous accolades, including Decorex Designer of the Year 2024, recognition on Architectural Digest’s (AD) Middle East 2024 and 2026 AD100 list, and international awards for projects such as Giselle Miami, named Best Club/Night Venue in 2023.