Louis Norval’s long view: building a world-class museum in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since opening in 2018, the Norval Foundation has established itself as one of South Africa’s leading private museums, with a growing global reputation.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Norval Foundation has distinguished itself as a leading private museum, not only in South Africa but also globally.

The world-class facilities include several gallery spaces as well as a library, bar, restaurant and sculpture garden. The museum has hosted more than 40 thought-provoking exhibitions, has a busy public-events programme and features an impressive learning centre welcoming thousands of learners annually, many of them from disadvantaged communities.

The institution’s operational scale and global reach raise an important question: what kind of vision and resolve are required to establish and sustain such a project in a developing country grappling with economic inequality, political complexity, and limited public funding for the arts?

To answer this question, I sat down with its dynamic founder, Louis Norval, whose energy and values shape the institution’s ethos.

A successful investor and committed philanthropist, Norval believes privilege comes with social responsibility and that art is a force for social good and upliftment.

Norval began collecting South African modernist art in the late 1990s, a practice that would later inform the creation of the museum. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

I tell him I am convinced that there must be five Louis Norval clones zooming around, such is his apparent zest for life. He seems to excel in so many fields and pursuits — besides his passion for art, business and nurturing and scaling the museum, he also loves travel, food, wine, golf and family.

When I ask Norval to tell us his secret, he says, “There is no secret as such; it is more an attitude, and I do almost everything [I do] with a lot of focus. I almost become obsessive.”

This combination of discipline and focus has carried into his academic and golfing achievements and his later business ventures. It is also evident in his dedication to the Norval Foundation.

After graduating cum laude in 1979 in quantity surveying from the University of Pretoria in his hometown while also winning the national amateur golfing championship, Norval became a property developer.

In 2011, he and his business partner, Francois van Niekerk, sold their business developing shopping malls to JSE-listed Hyprop, triggering a liquidity event that would facilitate long-term philanthropy — a life mission that became increasingly resonant for both.

This background in quantity surveying and property development would prove invaluable when Norval began conceptualising the foundation.

The exhibition programme is a cornerstone of the institution, featuring artists such as Billie Zangewa, above, and Sthenjwa Luthuli. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

His engagement with art began in earnest in the late 1990s, when he started collecting works by South African modernists. As his collection grew, so did his awareness of the fragile state of public art institutions in the country and how many South Africans grew up with little exposure to visual culture.

He began to imagine a new kind of institution — one that would serve local communities, attract national audiences and engage international visitors. Cape Town would be the obvious location, given its cultural temperament and global tourism appeal.

A central question was whether the building should function as a neutral vessel for art — for example, in the style of Japanese architect Yoshio Taniguchi, who redesigned New York’s Museum of Modern Art — or if it should instead be an architectural artwork.

After visiting nearly 100 museums worldwide with his partner, Mareli Vorster, and senior curator, Prof Karel Nel, Norval decided, alongside Cape Town’s dhk Architects, on a neutral, timeless design, facilitating the artworks.

The museum’s design is heavily influenced by Fondation Beyeler near Basel, with its large glass façade, and the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Copenhagen, for its agility and sculpture garden.

Finally, bringing this to fruition required the courage to commit hugely to South Africa’s future when so many people were disinvesting.

Extensive research included visits to nearly 100 museums worldwide before finalising the foundation’s architectural and operational model. Picture: DHK ARCHITECTS (DHK Architects)

The museum’s architecture, designed in collaboration with dhk Architects, adopts a neutral and timeless approach to foreground the artworks. Picture: DHK ARCHITECTS (DHK Architects)

Studying institutions like Paris’s Centre Pompidou, which remains financially strained despite government backing, and its counterpoint in Fondation Louis Vuitton, which is privately and efficiently run as a nonprofit, Norval came to a decision.

“I realised I had to run it like a business to give it the best chance of success to become sustainable. If you look globally at museums across all continents, they’re all under enormous financial pressure, despite significant government support in some cases. So, it was clear in my mind: we needed to do something that we could control.”

The museum is thus structured as a nonprofit, with a robust governance structure led by independent trustees, a committee-driven curatorial process, and a young, motivated team in a flat structure overseen by director Caroline Greyling.

Naming the institution after himself was a difficult decision, as Norval prefers to remain low-key. Ultimately, heeding counsel from respected contacts, he accepted that personal accountability was necessary to build trust, particularly during crises. This decision proved prescient in the Covid-19 pandemic, when the foundation continued to pay all staff in full.

Contemporary artist Brett Murray's exhibition Wild Life at the Norval Foundation. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Norval considers the museum’s proudest achievement over the past eight years to be its exhibition programme and learning centre. The museum has hosted exhibitions by various major artists, including Brett Murray (currently on show), Billie Zangewa and Sthenjwa Luthuli.

Yet Norval describes the learning centre as his greatest source of joy. Thousands of children are taken to the museum, introduced to art in an unintimidating way, nourished, and encouraged to create their own artworks through carefully designed programmes, using its own curriculum, publications and in-house tutors.

Educational programmes introduce children to art in an accessible way, combining guided visits, creative workshops and in-house curriculum development. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

“You see these little ones come through… [you] just see a spark in their eyes and I’m sure they go home and say, ‘You won’t believe what I saw today!’ And that’s what art should do. It should broaden their horizons. It’s good for people to have art in their lives. It makes a more whole society,” he says.

But the programme is expensive to produce. To support its financial sustainability, the foundation has adopted creative revenue-generating initiatives, such as membership tiers, of which the NF50 Wine Club is its flagship.

“We have five of the best winemakers in the country producing a unique barrel of wine per year, and every member receives one case per winemaker. We choose an African artist for the label, and members receive a numbered edition, signed by the artist,” he says.

Looking ahead, Norval has clear goals. In the short term, he wants deeper engagement with the local community. In the medium term, he aims for financial break-even by 2030. In the long term, he wants to see the Norval Foundation becoming the premier museum in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The museum will showcase another milestone in February, with Zimbabwean painter Portia Zvavahera’s exhibition opening in the run-up to the Investec Cape Town Art Fair.

norvalfoundation.org

From the February issue of Wanted, 2026