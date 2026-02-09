A nomad by design

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anji Connell is an internationally recognised interior architect and landscape designer and the founder of Hong Kong–based studio ACID+. After beginning her career with Smallbone of Devizes in London, she has gone on to deliver projects around the world, earning recognition for her refined, craft-led approach to design.

An Inchbald graduate, Connell is known for her close collaborations with artisans and her thoughtful, globally informed interiors. Now living a more nomadic life shaped by travel, art and architecture, she also contributes to a range of international print publications.

We caught up with her between travels to talk design, craft and the rhythms of a nomadic creative life.

You have quite a few fields of expertise and a variety of interests. How did it unfold?

My design journey began in London in the early 1980s, working with a young, energetic studio. In 1989, I joined my husband, Barry, on what was meant to be a nine-month stay in Hong Kong — a chapter that, in many ways, never ended. We fell in love with the city and decided to stay, rather than return to London.

An Inchbald graduate, Connell is known for her close collaborations with artisans and her globally informed approach to interiors and landscapes. (Society of British Interior Designers)

I launched my design studio soon after, while Barry established a multidisciplinary mental health practice. Instead of choosing a conventional flat, we bought a boat — somewhat naively thinking we could sail back to the UK if things didn’t work out. Travel quickly became central to how we lived, moving between London, our beach home in Norfolk and our ski house in Whistler, Canada.

In 2011, I returned to London to study garden and landscape design at Inchbald, which felt like a natural extension of my interiors practice. It also led unexpectedly to writing, first for a professional landscape magazine and later for interior and travel titles that had long featured my work. Barry and I have been adventuring together since we met in 1980 — a shared curiosity that continues to shape how we live and work.

What are your most memorable travel destinations or spaces you would recommend readers visit?

That’s a tough one — but a few stand out. The Greek islands are always a great choice in my book! Each island has its own unique charm. It’s easy to hop by boat. Everyone is friendly, and the food is simple, fresh and delicious!

Discovering South Africa completely flipped my thoughts on nature-based experiences. The landscapes are jaw-droppingly beautiful and diverse. I adore the Karoo. I totally get the safari bug! Tswalu Kalahari is up there among the truly amazing places to visit. I feel privileged to have been twice now. Namibia is stunningly beautiful.

The dining space of Klein JAN restaurant at Tswalu Kalahari. (Courtesy of Tswalu Kalahari)

I love adventure, but I also like a fabulous base, and I’m not opposed to a bit of luxury. Tswalu’s dedication to restoring and regenerating the land, accelerating positive change through ecotourism, and their vision to leave the world better than they found it are humbling.

Tokyo is a city that never fails to enchant. It has a fascinating history and culture. The more I go, the more I get to know, and the more I want to know, and the more I love it.

Narcissus Garden by Yayoi Kusama in the Valley Gallery in Naoshima, Japan. (Supplied)

The Japanese Art Islands — Naoshima, Teshima, and Inujima — scattered across the Seto Inland Sea, offer a beautiful fusion of architecture, art, nature, and culture. Extraordinary buildings by Tadao Ando blend into the surrounding landscape, alongside captivating outdoor sculpture, including Yayoi Kusama’s polka-dot pumpkins, which stand guard along the shoreline. It feels like a living art playground. Try to plan your trip around the Art Triennale — the next one is in 2028.

I adore Morocco. We first went over 40 years ago, and the changes are phenomenal. It was medieval in places, always fascinating but also dangerous.

Georgia (the country) was an adventure. We started and ended in Tbilisi and drove around the whole country, from the city to the mountains to the beach.

Being one of the first tourists allowed into China when it opened up in 1986 was an incredible adventure, and witnessing the phenomenal changes from then to now has been mind-blowing.

Travelling is an entirely different animal today. Everything is so easy. We were fortunate to have experienced so many countries before mass tourism. There’s still so much left to explore, but Socotra sits high on my wish list, and perhaps even Saudi Arabia.

Which design project are you most proud of, and why?

I don’t really have a single favourite — each project is meaningful in its own way. The work is demanding and often complex, and success is always rooted in collaboration. When everything aligns and the team truly gets it right, that’s where my sense of pride comes into play.

Anji Connell's Franschoek home. (Supplied)

You are based between London, Franschhoek, and Hong Kong — three very diverse destinations and experiences. How do you make it work for you?

It comes quite naturally to me. I thrive on variety and movement, and shifting between different places helps me stay creatively energised. Each destination offers something distinct, and that contrast keeps my perspective fresh rather than fragmented.

You have probably perfected the art of travel. What would be your top tips or recommendations when visiting a new place?

Allow time to explore and resist the urge to overbook your days. I always travel light — a carry-on gives you freedom, flexibility and no lost luggage. Too much baggage slows you down and gets in the way of spontaneity. And honestly, do you ever wear it all?

What was your last décor or design purchase during your travels?

I’ve developed a bit of an obsession with footballs — luckily, they travel well when deflated. I’ve bought three in the past year. More recently, we returned from Congo-Brazzaville after trekking to see lowland gorillas, and I brought back a small hand-painted wooden Tintin sculpture from a local artist. Travelling with a carry-on doesn’t leave much room for extras, but over the years we’ve still managed our fair share of holiday treasures.

Which interior design style is currently your go-to, and why?

When I design a space for myself from scratch, I gravitate towards minimalism, though true minimalism is surprisingly elusive. I often use colour and eclectic objects as a sort of visual distraction, softening poor finishes, awkward elements or uninspired architecture. It’s a way of layering character where the bones may fall short.

Ballooning in Namibia over the dunes of Sossusvlei. (Supplied)

What is the most beautiful and memorable space you have encountered?

I’m always chasing new visuals, so I tend to love the last thing I’ve seen and the next thing I’m about to see. That said, one moment that has stayed with me was a sunrise hot-air balloon ride over Sossusvlei in Namibia. Floating above the dunes was breathtaking. We landed beside a long table dressed in flowing white linen for a champagne breakfast feast — it felt utterly magical.

Who are the interior designers or architects inspiring you most?

Harry Nuriev was recently named Designer of the Year by the prestigious Maison&Objet trade fair in Paris. (Blaine Davis)

There are so many, but a long-time favourite is Harry Nuriev, the New York–Paris-based artist and founder of Crosby Studios Universe. His work is rooted in transformation — reimagining everyday objects and merging architecture, art, design and fashion into immersive environments that challenge form and function while evoking emotion.

I’m also drawn to the whimsical worlds of Iranian-French architect and designer India Mahdavi, particularly her playful use of colour and form.

Remote country retreat or buzzing urban metropolis?

Urban metropolis, without question. I still have that city-girl spirit. I love the energy and intensity of city life, balanced with moments of solitude by the ocean, especially when it’s wild, windy and filled with salty sea spray.

anjiconnellinteriordesign.com