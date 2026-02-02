Majestic bateleur eagle expected to make stunning new coin series soar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bateleur eagle is the star of the first installment in the South African Mint’s ‘The Odyssey’ range of fine silver and 24ct gold collectable coins.

The South African Mint invites collectors to embark on a captivating journey of discovery with The Odyssey — the evocative new theme in a breathtaking 3-part collectable coin series.

The adventure begins with the Odyssey of the Sky series, the debut installment launched late last year featuring the majestic bateleur eagle (Terathopius ecaudatus).

One of Africa’s most visually striking raptors, this endangered species is named for its distinctive and dramatic aerial acrobatics — “bateleur” is French for “tightrope walker”.

The Odyssey of the Sky – 2025 Bateleur Eagle collection comprises three 24ct gold coins and four fine silver coins, also available as special sets.

The reverse of the gold coins features a detailed close-up portrait of the bateleur eagle, while the reverse of the silver coins depicts the predator with wings outstretched, about to land. Each design includes the inscriptions “The Odyssey” and “Bateleur Eagle”, along with the coin’s denomination and hallmark.

The South African Coat of Arms, year of issue, and the words “South Africa” feature on the obverse of the coins.

Both the obverse and reverse designs incorporate a pattern inspired by traditional isishweshwe cloth to symbolise the interconnectedness between humanity and nature.

Celebrating Africa’s wildlife, heritage, and masterful craftsmanship, The Odyssey of the Sky – 2025 Bateleur Eagle offers a compelling starting point for newcomers and a worthy addition for enthusiasts continuing their coin-collecting journeys.

For more information, or to order your collectable coins, call 012 677 2357, email collectables@samint.co.za or visit the South African Mint website.

This article was sponsored by the South African Mint.