The return of character: How homes regain their personality in 2026

In 2026, interiors will favour depth over display. Uniformity and polish are rejected, with homes becoming richer in craft, history, imperfection and individuality shaped by material honesty, personal expression and time. From dark woods, rich patterns and moody palettes to unfitted kitchens and expressive craft, spaces will become layered, intimate and unapologetically lived in.

While trends should never be the goal and individual style will always reign supreme in my books, they remain a useful lens in examining the collective mood and continue to offer insight into how we’re choosing to live and why.

These are a few highlights of the many interior shifts that will be shaping spaces this year and beyond.

Wood with drama

Burl, walnut, smoked oak and deeply grained veneers are used for statement tables, cabinetry and wall panels. (Ferm Living)

Burl, walnut, smoked oak and deeply grained veneers take centre stage, celebrating their natural patterning and inherent drama.

This isn’t rustic, but more polished, expressive and intentional. Burl and darker shades of wood appear on statement tables, cabinetry fronts and wall panels, often paired with muted metals, aged and textured walls and low, atmospheric lighting. The effect is rich, tactile and quietly decadent with oiled, matt finishes creating an intimate and enveloping mood that lends warmth to minimalist spaces.

In with the old

Hand-thrown ceramics, handwoven textiles, and furniture that reveals its construction are increasingly valued. (Ferm Living)

The decorative and colourful Arts and Crafts movement re-emerges not only as nostalgia, but as philosophy: honesty of materials, visible craftsmanship and purpose-led design. Hand-thrown ceramics, handwoven textiles and furniture that reveals its imperfections and construction feel increasingly relevant in a world fatigued by perfection and speed. Charm and character are key as we return to embracing the imperfection in hand-painted tiles, exposed joinery, hand-finished surfaces and layering heritage prints and patterns that feel refined, thoughtful and grounded.

The revival favours soulful homes over showpieces, spaces that value the human hand. Vintage family heirlooms and thrifty finds take centre stage as we embrace personal expression by combining things we love and value.

Rooms go moody

Colour palettes are shifting from light neutrals to moody, immersive hues, including forest green, inky brown, oxblood, aubergine and deep navy. (Gubi.com)

Light, neutral interiors give way to shadow and depth. In 2026, colour becomes immersive rather than decorative. Inky browns, oxblood, forest green, soot, aubergine and deep navy wrap walls, ceilings and joinery. The hues create intimacy and drama, allowing materials and objects to stand out with clarity and intent. Drenched shades in deep brown, blackened green and rich wine reds create a dramatic cocooning effect that feels emotionally rich and calming.

Texture continues to take centre stage, often replacing colour and pattern in interiors. As spaces become darker and more subdued, surfaces become the focal point, inviting touch, slowing the eye and adding depth without overwhelming the senses. It’s less about contrast and more about accumulation, with materials building atmosphere over time. Texture also reflects the shift towards lived-in luxury, with finishes that improve with use, not ones that demand perfection.

The art of imperfection

Interiors now embrace imperfection, including hand-painted tiles, exposed joinery and layered heritage prints. (Ferm Living)

As the emotional appeal of perfection diminishes, interiors are increasingly favouring soulful and tactile design choices that celebrate irregularity, patina and material honesty.

A useful example of the movement towards greater authenticity is evident in kitchen design. The emphasis has shifted from showroom polish to personality, with unfitted kitchens often featuring freestanding farmhouse cabinetry, repurposed antique cupboards and open shelving layered with collected objects that convey a lived-in, relaxed and personal atmosphere. The approach allows for evolution over time in favour of comfort, flexibility and domestic storytelling.

Keeping it real

Spaces are designed to evolve over time, reflecting personal storytelling and domestic use rather than showroom perfection. (Hay.com)

This year, homes will become visibly less about trends and more about taste, personal preference and character. Interiors will feel collected rather than designed, shaped by the owner’s travels, art, books and memories that exude a confidence in mixing periods, styles and scales. The result is layered, intentional and impossible to replicate, with rooms that feel deeply personal and lived in as comfort and imperfection take centre stage. Texture becomes more prominent as luxury softens.

Instead of pristine spaces, the new aspiration is comfort with character, beautiful rooms designed to be used and feel warm and unpretentious. Eclectic layering with plush seating, worn rugs, softened edges and deep colours create environments that invite you in and encourage you to stay as luxury becomes emotional rather than formal.

Spaces that speak

Lighting is shifting toward sculptural, hand-blown glass or metalwork forms that cast shadow and light. (Hay.com)

In pared-back rooms, rugs and lighting do the heavy lifting. Rugs serve as artworks, oversized, richly patterned or deeply textured, grounding spaces and adding warmth underfoot. Woven textile wall hangings are also key this year as we see the return of rich woven tapestry in classic and contemporary variations.

Lighting shifts toward sculptural forms: oversized pendants, hand-blown glass, and metalwork that casts shadow as much as light. These elements bring drama without excess while creating a curated atmosphere.

Tech goes quiet

Smart systems work quietly to adjust light, temperature and sound without calling attention to themselves. (Bang & Olufsen)

This year technology continues to step back, not quite disappearing, but no longer announcing itself. Interiors integrate tech so seamlessly that it fades into the background, allowing materials, craft and atmosphere to take the lead while supporting a sense of lived-in luxury. It allows spaces to feel human, timeless and emotionally grounded, where you notice the room, not the system running it.

This quieter approach reflects a growing desire for homes that feel restorative rather than overstimulating. As interiors grow darker, more textured and more personal, loud tech feels out of place. Instead, technology works in service of comfort, adjusting light, temperature and sound subtly, almost invisibly.

Committed to colour

Colour is used intentionally, often applied tonally across walls, ceilings, woodwork and furniture. (Gubi.com)

This year, colour is used with intention. Instead of contrast-led schemes interiors are either fully committed to one hue or work tonally within a single colour family. Colour drenching remains relevant but is more subtle. One shade is used throughout walls, ceilings, woodwork and furniture, creating spaces that feel cohesive and calm rather than styled. Palettes have softened into shades of clay, tobacco, moss, inky blue and dusty rose, colours chosen to be lived with.

Texture adds depth. Matte finishes, textured textiles and stained timber create a rich surface, while furniture blends into the same tonal story rather than acting as contrast. Alongside this is colour capping a subtle architectural approach that uses related tones often shifting at ceiling level to add dimension without disrupting the mood. The result is confident, cohesive homes where colour feels considered, personal and built to last.