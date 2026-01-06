Contemporary creativity on display

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Goodman Gallery presents its Seasonal Gallery at Telluric Wine Estate in Plettenberg Bay, featuring works drawn from its international portfolio.

Goodman Gallery’s Seasonal Gallery – Plettenberg Bay

Goodman Gallery brings its Seasonal Gallery to Plettenberg Bay following the success of its project in Saint-Paul de Vence on the Côte d’Azur last year.

Running until January 15, the Seasonal Gallery is hosted at the recently launched Telluric Wine Estate and presents a considered selection of works from across Goodman Gallery’s international portfolio. The exhibition is anchored in an environmental theme, bringing together Walter Oltmann’s finely woven insect forms, William Kentridge’s Bushveld Tree (Obelisque), and Yinka Shonibare’s textile work African Flower Magic (Conophytum Smorenskaduense), among others.

Goodman Gallery’s Seasonal Gallery runs until January 15 at Telluric Wine Estate in Plettenberg Bay. Entry is free.

goodman-gallery.com

Ain’t that America by Clint Strydom – Melrose Gallery, Johannesburg

Clint Strydom explores the myths and contradictions of American identity in his photographic series Ain’t That America. (Melrose Gallery)

South African photographer and visual artist Clint Strydom presents “Ain’t That America”, a photographic series exploring the myths, contradictions and dualities of American identity. Running until February 28 at Melrose Gallery in Johannesburg, the exhibition traces Strydom’s travels through New York, Miami, Chicago and San Francisco. Through layered, experimental compositions, he captures icons of “classic Americana”, from diners and dive bars to neon signage, using them as a lens to interrogate a fragmented national psyche.

“Ain’t That America” is on view at Melrose Gallery until February 28. The gallery is open weekdays from 9am to 6pm, Saturdays from 9am to 5pm, and Sundays from 9am to 4pm. Entry is free.

themelrosegallery.com

All Blues by Sam Nhlengethwa – Goodman Gallery, New York

Sam Nhlengethwa, Tribute to Elvin Jones, 2025. (Sam Nhlengethwa)

Goodman Gallery in New York presents “All Blues”, a contemplative exhibition by renowned South African artist Sam Nhlengethwa, running from January 15 to February 19. The show centres on a series of 10 square works that explore foundational and deeply personal moments in Nhlengethwa’s life. Originally created in 2010 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue, these paintings have been revisited and expanded into a new series shaped by numerology, abstraction and Nhlengethwa’s enduring connection to jazz as both inspiration and structure.

“All Blues” is on view at Goodman Gallery in New York until February 19. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm. Entry is free.

goodman-gallery.com

When Works Meet Again – Stevenson Gallery, Cape Town

When Works Meet Again brings together over 40 artists, pairing fresh studio works with transplanted historical pieces. (Stevenson Gallery)

“When Works Meet Again” is Stevenson’s follow-up to its 2024 summer group exhibition “When Works Meet”, expanding on ideas around the cyclical lives of artworks while shifting focus towards display, context and propriety.

The exhibition brings together fresh studio works by established artists such as Cian-Yu Bai, Wim Botha, Georgina Gratrix and Penny Siopis, alongside historically and geographically “transplanted” works by artists including Jane Alexander, Serge Alain Nitegeka and Portia Zvavahera. Featuring over 40 artists arranged in pairs and groupings, the exhibition creates unexpected dialogues that span formal and conceptual connections.

The exhibition runs at Stevenson Gallery in Cape Town until January 31. Stevenson Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

stevenson.info/exhibition/10278

Say hello sometime by Kerri Stevenson – Candice Berman Gallery, Johannesburg

Kerri Stevenson, Greenhouse After Dark, 2025 (Kerri Stevenson/Candice Berman)

“Say hello sometime” is a contemplative exhibition by visual artist Kerri Stevenson that explores distance, intimacy and the subtle negotiations that define human connection. Focusing on the emotional space between presence and absence, the works examine how relationships are shaped as much by what is left unsaid as by what is expressed.

Specialising in acrylic works, Stevenson’s restrained, attentive practice presents fragments rather than fixed narratives. Through delicate mark-making and an emphasis on surface, time and touch become integral to the work, suggesting that intimacy is formed gradually through accumulation rather than resolution.

“Say hello sometime” is on display at Candice Berman Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg until February 16. The gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5.30pm, Saturdays from 9am to 4.30pm and Sundays from 9am to 1.30pm.

candicebermangallery.co.za

The Valley of the Red Gods by Cathy Layzell – Eclectica Contemporary, Cape Town

Cathy Layzell, The Valley of the Red Gods VI, 2025. (Cathy Layzell/Eclectica Contemporary)

Eclectica Contemporary presents “The Valley of the Red Gods”, a solo exhibition by South African painter Cathy Layzell that explores impermanence, reverence and the fleeting intensity of the natural world. Drawing conceptual and chromatic inspiration from the red disa, an iconic, rare orchid endemic to the Western Cape, the exhibition reflects on beauty that appears briefly, demanding presence and attention before it disappears.

Known for her immersive abstract paintings and masterful use of colour, Layzell translates a close observation of landscape into layered, gestural compositions that distil movement, light and reflection rather than depicting nature literally. In this body of work, the red disa is not represented directly but invoked through a saturated palette where reds bleed into blues and forms dissolve into mirrored, water-like surfaces.

“The Valley of the Red Gods” at Eclectica Contemporary in Cape Town opens on January 9 and runs until January 30. The gallery is open weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

eclecticacontemporary.co.za/the-valley-of-the-red-gods/