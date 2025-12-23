Comfort never takes a season off — and neither do Samsung air cons

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With temperatures starting to climb as summer hits full swing, Samsung is reminding South Africans that its WindFree Air Conditioners (ACs) are more than just a way to beat the heat — they’re a year-round lifestyle essential.

Designed for the different seasons, Samsung’s innovative air conditioners offer not only crisp, cool relief in summer, but also warmth in winter, cleaner air and smart, energy-efficient comfort all year around.

Crisp in summer, cosy in winter

With WindFree Cooling, Samsung ACs ensure you stay comfortable in summer without the draft — 23,000 micro air holes gently disperse air for a quieter, even flow that feels natural, not harsh.

And when the seasons shift again? Thanks to Heat Pump Technology, Samsung ACs provide efficient, even warmth — no dry air, no energy waste, no separate heating system required.

Clean air, every day

Beyond temperature control, Samsung air conditioners help you breathe cleaner air. Many models feature advanced filtration systems that capture ultrafine dust and allergens. That means cleaner, healthier indoor air — especially valuable during allergy season or winter, when homes are sealed tight and fresh air is hard to come by.

Smart comfort, wherever you are

Select Samsung air conditioners are compatible with SmartThings — the brand’s smart home platform — allowing them to adjust automatically for your convenience.

Going from your work-from-home desk to the couch? Your air conditioner knows when to dial things down or dehumidify. Heading out for the day? It powers down to save energy and keep bills in check.

And with SmartThings, you can even control everything from your smartphone, meaning comfort literally follows you from room to room, and from season to season.

Efficient all year around

Running your air conditioner all year might sound costly, but Samsung’s Digital Inverter Technology ensures every watt of power is used wisely. It maintains your desired temperature without constant on-off cycling, using less energy and reducing noise.

Comfort, redefined for every season

Between the height of summer and the chill of winter, Samsung air conditioners are about keeping control of your environment.

They redefine what comfort means — offering cooling, heating, dehumidifying and air purification capabilities that adapt seamlessly to your life, your habits and your home.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.