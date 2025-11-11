Milan meets Johannesburg in Minotti’s new flagship

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minotti has officially unveiled its new flagship store in Johannesburg, a striking 400m² space at 10 Parks Boulevard in the city’s buzzing Oxford Parks district. The Italian design house, celebrated for its quiet mastery of modern luxury, has found a fitting home in Rosebank’s sleek and creative core.

Travertine, timber, and texture: every surface tells a story of balance and restraint at the Minotti JHB store. (Supplied)

The opening marks Minotti’s second SA monobrand store in collaboration with its trusted local partner, Limeline, following the success of its Cape Town outpost in the V&A Waterfront. Together, they have crafted a space that bridges Milanese refinement with Johannesburg’s evolving design narrative, a meeting point of precision and personality.

Guests listen intently during the speeches at the Minotti Johannesburg launch. (Supplied)

The Johannesburg showroom is designed as an experience rather than a simple display of furniture. Two entrances lead visitors into an airy reception area that opens onto a series of interconnected living zones. Here, the tailored lines of the 2025 Collection take centre stage, with standout pieces such as Giampiero Tagliaferri’s Coupé seating system and the sculptural Laurel armchair setting the tone. The result feels like stepping into a private residence curated by someone with impeccable taste and an enviable sense of calm.

The space itself is a study in material harmony. Concrete provides a grounded, modern base, while warm wood panelling and slatted ceilings create a sense of rhythm and intimacy. Brushed aluminium and mirrored walls catch the light and expand the perspective, while Iranian travertine adds quiet drama around the reception, video wall, and fireplace. The fireplace, in particular, serves as both a visual anchor and emotional core, embodying the warmth and hospitality that define the Minotti experience.

The Italian design house brings its signature modern elegance to Rosebank’s most refined address. (Supplied)

A highlight of the new flagship is its outdoor living area, a nod to SA’s love of open-air spaces. The Daylight seating system by GamFratesi and the Rayan Outdoor table by Hannes Peer turn the terrace into an elegant extension of the interior, encouraging a natural flow between inside and out. It is luxurious but never showy, designed to be lived in rather than merely admired.

With its Johannesburg flagship, Minotti strengthens its presence in Africa while reaffirming the global appeal of its understated aesthetic. The store captures the spirit of modern Italian design and translates it effortlessly for a SA audience that values craftsmanship, culture, and the subtle art of living beautifully.

minotti.com/en