A new chapter in dialogue at Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 13th edition of the Investec Cape Town Art Fair invites audiences to slow down, tune in, and truly listen.

As it enters its 13th year, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair (ICTAF) is preparing for a year of expansion, not just in scale, but in spirit. Returning in 2026 under the guiding theme “Listen”, the fair promises to reframe how audiences experience contemporary art: as a space not only for viewing, but for hearing, exchange and reflection.

The upcoming edition marks a period of renewal. ICTAF will expand its physical footprint to accommodate new exhibitors and sections while deepening its focus on engagement. A purpose-built auditorium will anchor the fair’s talks programme directly within the exhibition hall, a symbolic move that places dialogue at the centre of the visitor experience. Alongside this, interactive workshops will invite audiences to engage more directly with artists, curators and thinkers.

“In 2026, we’re not just increasing in size; we’re expanding in scope,” says Laura Vincenti, fair director. “This growth enables us to facilitate richer conversations, forge new encounters, and elevate opportunities for artists, collectors and audiences worldwide.”

The theme “Listen” sets the tone for this evolution, an invitation to pause and consider the act of engagement itself. “Listening isn’t passive,” Vincenti says. “It’s an embodied act that deepens our understanding of art and of one another.”

The fair’s curatorial framework continues to evolve, with four key curated sections offering distinctive lenses into contemporary practice:

Tomorrows/Today, curated by Dr Mariella Franzoni (Barcelona);

SOLO, curated by Celine Seror (Amsterdam);

Generations, curated by Tandazani Dhlakama (Toronto); and

Cabinet/Record, curated by Beata America (Cape Town).

These join the fair’s core sections, Main, Lookout, Editions, Connect and the refreshed retail space Capsule, as well as a new Performance Project, which expands the fair’s multidisciplinary reach.

A reimagined layout will invite movement, curiosity and deeper engagement. (Mia Thom)

As in previous years, the fair will recognise excellence and innovation through a series of awards that celebrate both established and emerging voices:

The ORMS International Photography Prize debuts in 2026, spotlighting contemporary photographers participating in the fair.

The Investec Emerging Artist Award continues to highlight unaffiliated SA artists working across mediums.

The Tomorrows/Today Prize, supported by Fiera Milano Exhibitions Africa, honours the most compelling presentation within its section.

The RDC Acquisition Prize, presented by RDC Property Group, awards a work that resonates with the group’s values.

“These awards reflect the fair’s belief that recognition fuels innovation,” says Vincenti. “As the fair grows, so does our responsibility to champion the voices shaping our collective future.”

With “Listen” as its theme and a renewed focus on meaningful exchange, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair 2026 is positioned as more than an exhibition, it’s a space for connection, curiosity and attentiveness, reflecting the changing dynamics of art on the continent and beyond.

investeccapetownartfair.co.za